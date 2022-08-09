Monday afternoon in the heat and humidity doesn’t have the allure of Friday Night Lights, but they are the conditions that the Steelers practiced in at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Monday’s practice was moved from the fields of St. Vincent due to those fields still being in recovery from all the rain the area received Friday night, the very same rain that canceled the Steelers’ first return to Memorial Stadium in three years.
“Really appreciative of the atmosphere,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “I’m glad that we had an opportunity to come back over here to this venue and entertain the fans. They are a source of energy for us.”
With the first preseason home game coming up on Aug. 13, against Seattle, part of the team’s practice was devoted to situational football, like a third-and-one and goal-line drills.
“It is a big day for us,” Tomlin said. “Just hitting some elements of situational football. We have to continue to introduce those components of the game to them and teach and learn. We will be in a stadium at the end of the week and that is just the reality of it. There needs to be a certain level of preparedness.”
Another plus on the day was that those on the sidelines with injuries are starting to make their way back into practice.
“I’m excited about guys working their way back to us. (Tyson) Alualu came off the list today and was able to begin his process. Many of the others are starting to work in a partial capacity. The key is for us to not take any steps backward as we move forward with the guys and pushing them back to full participation. From that standpoint, I thought it was good.”
That said, there is the flip side of turning up the intensity of the drills, as few more players will be sidelined after Monday’s practice.
“We have a couple of new bumps and bruises to manage and deal with. (Alex) Highsmith, ribs. Diontae Johnson, ribs. (Genard) Avery, groin … things associated with this time of year … (Kevin) Dotson, ankle. We will get those guys evaluated and hopefully, those can be described as day-to-day … It is short yardage and goal line, there is no way around that. When there is a line in the game and it is of that nature, you get to know yourselves and each other quickly and I like the efforts and the urgency relative to the segment that was brought today.”
Ex-Bengal defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi made his first participation in training camp Monday, and it didn’t take long for him to let his presence known.
“It didn’t take long for his presence to be felt,” Tomlin said. “He is a big man and he comes off blocks. We are glad to have him out there and look forward to him just getting better and better.”
