Monday afternoon in the heat and humidity doesn’t have the allure of Friday Night Lights, but they are the conditions that the Steelers practiced in at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Monday’s practice was moved from the fields of St. Vincent due to those fields still being in recovery from all the rain the area received Friday night, the very same rain that canceled the Steelers’ first return to Memorial Stadium in three years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.