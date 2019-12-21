In a game that went right down to the final buzzer, the St. Vincent College women lost to Gettysburg on the second day of the SVC Basketball Classic, 72-71, on Friday.
The Bearcats took their first lead of the day on a Jenna Lafko jumper a little more than 90 seconds into play, then a Paige Montrose steal led to a score by Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) to put SVC in front, 6-3.
After the Bullets scored five points to take an 8-6 lead, St. Vincent rallied for a 7-0 run, started by a three from Lafko followed by four points from Kayla Slovenec.
Gettysburg then battled back, taking a 17-15 lead with just under two minutes remaining in the quarter, but SVC ended the quarter with five points on another three from Lafko and a jumper by Slovenec, to lead, 20-17, at the end of the first.
SVC increased the lead to as high as six, 25-19, after a pair of Lafko steals set up four more points from Slovenec early in the second.
Gettysburg then stormed back with an 8-0 run of its own to take a 27-25 lead with 5:36 left in the second, forcing SVC to take a timeout. After the stoppage, Kollar and Carlee Kilgus combined for seven straight points, putting SVC back in front, 32-27.
However, once again the Bullets fought back, as SVC took a 34-33 edge into the halftime break.
The first part of the third quarter belonged to Gettysburg, as it opened a seven-point lead, 46-39, with 5:28 left in the quarter before a Kilgus three from the corner gave the Bearcats some momentum. Lafko the followed with a three of her own to make it a one-point game, 46-45.
After Gettysburg ran the lead back to four (53-49), an Erin Giancola steal led to a conventional three-point play by Bri Van Volkenburg to cut the deficit to just one at the end of the third, 53-52.
The Bearcats took the lead at the 5:40-mark of the fourth quarter on another conventional three-point play, this one by Giancola, to make it 60-58. Kilgus then found Van Volkenburg alone under the net for a score less than 30 seconds later, putting SVC up by four.
A minute later, a jumper by Kollar put SVC up by six (66-60), and Paige Montrose followed with a steal and a foul, hitting both shots to extend the lead to eight.
The Bullets’ Ashley Gehrin, already having a strong game, then took control, scoring six consecutive points to make it 68-66, and Kiera Cesareo followed with a three to give Gettysburg a 69-68 lead with 1:23 to go.
Van Volkenburg drew a foul and hit one shot to tie the game, and after a missed shot by Gettysburg, St. Vincent took possession with 34 seconds left. Lafko drove the lane with 9.8 seconds left and drew a foul, hitting both shots to put SVC up 71-69.
The Bullets called a timeout, advancing the ball into the front court. Christina Richson hit a three with 5.1 ticks remaining to give Gettysburg a 72-71 lead, and SVC quickly took a timeout of its own.
St. Vincent had an opportunity to win the game, but was unable to get a shot to fall.
Lafko led the Bearcats with 19 points while Kollar added 14, and Slovenec had 10. A trio of Bearcats — Kilgus, Giancola and Lafko — each had six rebounds while Kilgus also had six assists.
Gehrin, who was named Tournament MVP, had 37 points.
SVC will be back in action Dec. 29-30 in the D3Hoops.com Classic, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.
St. Vincent Classic GETTYSBURG (72)
Richson 2-0-6; Hahner 2-0-4; Gehrin 16-4-37; Cesareo 3-0-8; Brown 1-4-6; McNamara 1-0-3; Tinner 4-0-8; Rice 0-0-0; Yantsos 0-0-0. Totals, 29-8(8)—72
ST. VINCENT (71)
Kilgus 2-2-7; Lafko 6-3-19; Slovenec 4-2-10; Montrose 1-2-4; Kollar 7-0-14; Van Volkenburg 2-2-6; Giancola 2-2-6; Boring 2-0-5; Vaughn 0-0-0. Totals, 26-13(20)—71
Score by Quarters
Gettysburg 17 16 20 19 — 72 St. Vincent 20 14 18 19 — 71
Three-point field goals: Lafko-4, Kilgus, Boring; Richson-2, Cesareo-2, Gehrin, McNamara
