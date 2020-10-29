That Greater Latrobe — and every other school in the WPIAL — had even a semblance of a football season this year is a testament to its resolve.
For some teams, what was already supposed to be a seven-game regular season — down from the usual 10 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) — turned out to be less than that. In some cases, it was six, five or even four with cancellations over the virus.
Only a few were able to get every game in. Greater Latrobe was one of those teams that lost one regular season game, and that was related to COVID-19 concerns in another school district.
“I’ve done this for 25 years now,” Jason Marucco said of his time as a head coach — this was his seventh at Greater Latrobe — and an assistant, “and never had a season like this. I’m just so proud of this group of kids and football team.
“We never wavered. Their were changes almost on a daily basis.
“Just to watch the kids and how they handled everything in such a mature manner was impressive. We just kept putting ourselves in a position to compete at a very high level.”
Now, their season is over. Greater Latrobe was to play one more time — Friday in a non-conference game at Uniontown Area — but that, too, has been canceled relevant to the virus.
To that end, Marucco can count on one hand how many plays the Wildcats were away from making the playoffs. And, again, that’s over the course of six games and not seven.
“I know sometimes your record doesn’t reflect your season,” Marucco offered. “I think we played some pretty good football this year, especially under the circumstances.”
The standings will show that Greater Latrobe finished 1-3 and in fifth place in the six-team WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference, with a 2-4 overall record. But two of the Wildcats’ losses to teams — Franklin Regional and Woodland Hills — that they were in contention with for one of two wild-card playoff spots came by a total of 16 points. Not only that, three of the combined touchdowns between those two teams came on either kickoff or fumble returns.
They also were the final two teams Greater Latrobe played. And the last of those was against Woodland Hills to end the season.
The Wildcats lost that game last week by three points, 34-31, to a Woodland Hills team that ended up getting one of those wild-card berths. And it was a game that they pretty much did everything but win.
“When you look at everything, from a statistical standpoint and the way we played, yeah,” Marucco agreed. “But you know going in, whenever you play a football team like that, (Woodland Hills) always has the ability to make the big play because they’re so skilled and talented. To their credit, they made a couple of big plays.”
The first resulted in Woodland Hills’ initial touchdown, a 55-yard fumble return.
“It was a good football play by both teams,” Marucco explained. “We were trying to get extra yardage, and their kid makes a good play by picking up the fumble and running it back.”
The second one was a 75-yard kickoff return to begin the second half. Before that, Greater Latrobe was ahead by four points.
“That was big,” Marucco acknowledged. “We kind of had the momentum after driving the ball and getting a field goal right before the half, and then gave it all back.”
Another Woodland Hills’ touchdown in the third quarter opened up a 10-point lead, 34-24, but the Wildcats got the second of two rushing touchdowns from senior running back Dylan Gustafson — he also had 209 yards — to make it a one-score game. Greater Latrobe then came up with two defensive stops, both three-and-out, and had the ball in Woodland Hills territory in the final three minutes, but turned the ball over on downs.
“It went back and forth the whole game,” Marucco added. “And, once again, it was a case of the other team making one more play that we did.”
Take away the fumble and kickoff returns by Woodland Hills, and the stats weren’t close. Other than turnovers — three for Greater Latrobe to none for Woodland Hills — they were in favor of the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe rushed for 359 yards compared to 117 for the Wolverines while the first downs were 20 to 12, respectively. In all, Greater Latrobe had 416 yards, 178 more than Woodland Hills.
“I can think of a few plays that made the difference in that game,” Marucco reiterated. “We gave up a couple of big plays, and against a talented team like that, that’s why the outcome was the way it was.”
So, in the event of no playoffs and with the season already cut back, Greater Latrobe wanted to give the players one more chance get on the field. However, this week’s game at Uniontown has been called off.
“That’s really what it was,” Marucco confirmed. “We actually scheduled that game a while back just in case we weren’t in the playoffs...just to give our kids, especially the seniors, another game during a shortened season with the way things were going throughout the year with the virus.
“in the end, I feel we were very fortunate. But, at the same time, I think we did everything possible to put ourselves in a position to have the season that we did.”
