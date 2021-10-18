The Seton Hill football team could not cash in on two trips inside the Gannon 5-yard line, as the Griffins came up short, 14-10, in a PSAC West loss on Saturday during Homecoming at Offutt Field. SHU fell to 1-3 in conference and 3-4 overall. Gannon improved to 2-2 in conference and 3-3 overall.
Gannon opened the scoring in the second quarter after the teams battled in the first to a 0-0 tie. On Gannon’s opening possession of the second, the Knights connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead. SHU then marched 59 yards on 15 plays, but a fumble ended the drive at the Gannon 30-yard line. On the next Gannon possession, SHU’s Alton Jones blocked a 31-yard field goal, but the Griffins were picked off on the next drive, as Seton Hill trailed by a touchdown at the break.
SHU drove to the Gannon 1-yard line, but couldn’t pick up a yard in two plays, as the Griffins gave the ball back to the Knights. The Griffin defense took advantage of the poor field position, forcing a holding penalty in the end zone, which resulted in a safety and made it a 7-2 game with 9:10 to play in the third.
SHU then marched 61 yards in nine plays, as Jake McCormick connected with Taro Gaither for a 12-yard touchdown pass. McCormick then hit John Makell with a two-point conversion to give SHU a 10-7 lead with 4:54 to play in the third.
Gannon immediately answered with a 75-yard, 11-play drive, culminating in a one-yard touchdown run that gave the Knights a 14-10 lead through three quarters.
Neither team gained much offense in the fourth, as Gannon ran out the clock late in the fourth.
Logan Wiland rushed for 104 yards on 31 carries. McCormick was 17-of-33 for 171 yards and one touchdown. Gaither had five receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown. Kurt Adkins and Makell each had four catches for 47 yards.
Jayden Emberton-Gaines led the defense with 17 tackles. Jaylen McDuffie added 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Narrio Walks finished the game with 11 tackles.
Seton Hill will travel to Clarion next Saturday for another PSAC West contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.