Carlow University’s Olivia Miller received River States Conference Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors competing March 15-21.
The former Ligonier Valley standout won the high jump and placed third in the long jump at the Stan Romanoski Open on Saturday hosted by West Virginia University at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.
Her height of 1.63 meters in the high jump is top in the conference. She ranks second in the conference in the long jump, with a leap of 5.15 meters at WVU.
Competing indoors this past season, Miller earned another All-American honor after placing sixth in high jump at the 41st Annual NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championship at Yankton, South Dakota.
Miller’s jump of 1.61 meters landed her in sixth place in the nation, earning her another All-American honor. All-American honors are bestowed upon the top eight athletes in each event.
She also earned All-American accolades for her sixth place finish in the pentathlon.
Miller holds the Carlow University school record in the long jump, triple jump, high jump and pentathlon.
