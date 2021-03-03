Former Ligonier Valley standout Olivia Miller will compete on the track and field national stage, while former Greater Latrobe basketball star Austin Butler was recognized by the Patriot League.
Olivia Miller, now with Carlow University, will compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships today and March 5 at Dakota State University in Yankton, South Dakota.
Miller qualified for the high jump and pentathlon. Her high jump leap of 1.66 meters at the River States Indoor Track and Field Championship earned her first place and set a new meet record. She is currently ranked eighth in the nation in the high jump and 16th in the country in the pentathlon.
Miller holds the Carlow University school record in the long jump, triple jump, high jump and pentathlon. She earned a berth in the 2020 NAIA Indoor National Championships in the triple jump.
Butler, a senior at Holy Cross, averaged 16.1 points. 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this year and was named Second Team All-Patriot League.
Butler finished top-10 in the league in several significant categories, including second in rebounding, third in three-point field goal percentage, sixth in steals, seventh in scoring and ninth in three-point field goals made. He hit 49.5% of his field goal attempts and 45.8% of his three-pointers.
Butler led the team in rebounding 11 times and scoring seven times this season, as he finished in double figures in 14 of 16 games played. Holy Cross finished the season with an overall 5-11 record.
Throughout his career, Butler totaled 1,321 points, 571 rebounds, 188 assists and 126 steals, while connecting on 37.4% of his three-point field goals. Butler finished his career ranked fifth all-time at Holy Cross in three-point field goals made, fifth in games started and seventh in three-point field goals attempted.
