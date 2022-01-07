Just about three years removed from playing at Heinz Field for the WPIAL Class 3A Championship, the Derry Area football program has taken significant steps backward.
The 2021 campaign was among the most difficult in program history, as the Trojans went winless. To compound issues, Derry Area dismissed head coach Vince Skillings with two games remaining in the season. Skillings served at the helm for less than two years, posting a 2-10 record at his alma mater.
On Thursday, Derry Area hired its next football coach — and the second in less than two years — as the school board approved Mike Arone to guide the program. Arone, who is an assistant principal in the district, served as a special supervisor for the Trojans for the final two games last season.
“I’m really excited to get started. I’m grateful to the Derry Area School District for the opportunity,” said Arone, a 1993 graduate of Homer-Center who had coached at his alma mater for the past 24 years.
According to Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller, Arone separated himself from the other candidates during the second round of interviews. When asked to analyze a game from last season and then formulate offensive and defensive strategies, Arone shined.
“Mike demonstrated a strong ability to explain his strategy in a clear and concise manner that we felt our athletes would benefit from,” Miller revealed. “Another factor that stood out was his years of assistant coaching experience at Homer-Center under Greg Page and the success of that program. It’s uncommon to find candidates with his experience anymore.”
Dating back to his high-school days, Arone was a standout quarterback for the Wildcats who went on to play at Gannon University as a freshman. His collegiate career ended prematurely, however, and he began coaching at Homer-Center in 1998 after transferring to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He had been on staff at Homer-Center from that time up until this past season, when he transitioned to a volunteer role with the Wildcats.
“I learned how to build a program,” he said of his biggest takeaways from his tenure. “The past 15 years under head coach Greg Page, (I was able) to see how a program is built.”
He began his administrative role at Derry Area in August, and he believes it will pay dividends to see his prospective players on a daily basis.
“The fact that I am in the building in the position that I hold, I see it as a very positive thing – how I can influence kids in their education and on the athletic field,” Arone stated. “I think it gives us a leg up having me in the building.”
Arone inherits a team that went 0-9 in the fall, and was outscored 494-69. Allowing nearly 55 points per game, the Trojans had the worst scoring defense in the entire WPIAL.
Despite the ugly statistics, the Trojans displayed some characteristics over the final weeks of the 2021 season that caught the eye of Arone during his role as supervisor.
“They came together in those last two games under some difficult circumstances. Not outcomes the way they would’ve liked, but they never quit,” he noted. “I got to see that Derry has some really tough-nosed, resilient kids, and that’s something we can build a foundation off of.”
The roster numbers have dwindled over the past few years, dating back to the final season under head coach Tim Sweeney in 2019. One benefit, however, is that Derry Area is expected to drop down in classification to 2A for the next cycle.
“It’s going to start from building a roster. The numbers have been down lately,” Arone said. “Every day I walk the halls and I see a lot of kids that look the part – big, athletic – and I wonder to myself why are these kids not playing football?”
While Arone stressed that he will need time to rebuild the program to prominence, he believes that he can instill a winning culture for the upcoming campaign, regardless of the record.
“We’re going to be prepared, and we’re going to give maximum effort every game,” he stated. “I look forward to Friday nights, and hopefully we can build a program that the community can be proud of.
“I have found very quickly the Derry community is very, very similar to Homer-Center,” he continued. “The school community here has welcomed me with open arms, and I absolutely love it here.”
Miller also highlighted Arone’s attributes that he believes will yield success, both on and off the field.
“What I’ve learned about Mike is that he is a genuine family man with a blue-collar work ethic, two things that are key ingredients for success in Derry,” he said. “Our athletes have a great leader ready to steer this program, and I’m excited to see where the program goes under his direction.”
Additionally, Joe Mylant was approved by the school board on Thursday as an assistant coach.
Mylant was a previous assistant at Derry Area and the offensive coordinator under Sweeney in 2019. Sweeney went 49-18 in six seasons at Derry Area from 2014 to 2019, leading the Trojans to the WPIAL semifinals three times and the championship game in 2018. Mylant, a former Derry Area standout, also played football at St. Vincent College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.