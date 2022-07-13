Steve Bartek hit a triple to lead the bats of Merlin Funeral Home to a 15-5 routing of Latrobe Legion Saturday in the Westmoreland County Old-Timers’ League.
Merlin answered Legion’s top-of-the-first one run with five in the bottom of the inning to secure a lead it would not lose. It added to its lead in the fourth with a big 10-run inning.
Bob Elsavage had a double to help with the Merlin offense. Paul Naughton had the only extra-base hit for Legion.
McCabe 9, Bowman 4
Bowman took the lead early but McCabe rallied for a 9-4 win Saturday.
Bowman plated a run each in the first and second innings before McCabe knotted the score at 2-all in the third.
McCabe exploded for the seven runs in the fifth inning, to launch itself into a lead Bowman could not catch.
Tim Donaldson earned the win for McCabe, as he struck out two and walked none. Lou Pianetti took the loss for Bowman.
Senuta 14, Blue Sky 2
Continuing the theme with Saturday’s games of high-scoring offenses, Senuta lit up Blue Sky for 14 runs to take a 14-2 win.
Senuta wasted little time taking the lead. It posted three runs in the first, followed by six in the second inning to take a 9-0 commanding lead.
Senuta would add another five runs before Blue Sky posted its first run in the sixth inning.
Trace Bocan got the win for Senuta as Mark Loutzenhiser took the loss for Blue Sky.
Latrobe-Derry Area Old-Timers
Watt’s 9, Pit Stop 8
Watt’s enjoyed an early lead that it only added to until Pit Stop rallied in the late innings to tie the game at 8-all after six-and-a-half innings in the Latrobe-Derry Area Old-Timers league Sunday.
But, Watt’s plated one run in the bottom of the inning to take the 9-8 win.
Eric Lebo had two doubles to lead the offense for Watt’s, while teammate Tim Holtzman had a double. Mike Urban had a double for Pit Stop.
Jatawn Williams is credited with the win for Watt’s; he struck out two and walked one.
Heat Siphon 10, Palko’s 7
Heat Siphon’s Ron Hamacher had the only extra-base hit of the game, a triple, as it defeated Palko’s 10-7 Sunday.
Heat Siphon took an early 1-0 lead after one inning.
Palko’s took the lead in the bottom of the third when it scored two runs to make it a 2-1 game.
Heat Siphon answered with two runs of its own in the top of the fourth to retake the lead at 3-2. But, in the bottom of the inning, Palko’s plated another two runs to retake the lead at 4-3.
Palko’s added another two runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 6-3; it would add another run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead into the seventh inning.
In the seventh, Heat Siphon exploded for six runs to take the lead 10-7. Palko’s couldn’t answer in the bottom of the inning as Heat Siphon took the victory.
Shop N Save 12, C&M Sealing 4
Steve Shrum and Bob Thompson had a double apiece to lead Shop N Save in its 12-4 trouncing of C&M Sealing Saturday.
Shop N Save set the tone early, going up 2-0 after the first inning. C&M Sealing showed signs of life in the second when it posted one run, but Shop N Save swiftly shut down the rally with a three-run third inning to take a commanding 5-1 lead.
C&M Sealing started to rally again in the seventh but it was not enough to overcome the 12-1 lead Shop N Save had coming into the inning.
Bob Thompson earned the win, striking out four and walking two. Bob Walters suffered the loss, striking out one and walking five.
Billy’s Silkscreen 4,
Toyota of Gbg. 1
Toyota got a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, but a four-run top of the seventh gave Billy’s Silkscreen the edge and a 4-1 win Friday.
