Merlin Funeral Home, Wellington Resource Group and Senuta Pro Chiropractic posted victories in the 55-older senior division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Merlin outlasted Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, while Wellington beat Blue Sky Sign Design Company. Senuta also toppled Latrobe Legion, all on Saturday.
Merlin 5,
Hartman-Graz. 2
Solid pitching and defense contributed to a three-run victory for Merlin Funeral Home against Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home.
Hartman-Graziano (4-5) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, while Merlin (6-4) jumped in front, 2-1, in the bottom of the inning. Merlin tacked on three more runs in the fifth to open a 5-1 lead.
Don Cooke scored two runs to lead Merlin, while Rick Cairns added two RBI. Cooke also tripled, while Doug Bailey doubled.
John Janick paced Hartman-Graziano with two hits, while Nick Ciocco also doubled.
Cooke was the winning pitcher, while Janick suffered the loss.
Wellington 6,
Blue Sky 1
A late surge allowed Wellington Resource Group to pick up a five-run victory against Blue Sky Design Co.
Neither team managed a run through four innings until Wellington (2-9) came through with a two-run fifth. Blue Sky (3-6) cut the deficit in half, 2-1, in the top of the sixth, but Wellington finished it off with a four-run bottom of the inning.
Tom McKee and Tom Buerkle led Wellington, both with two singles and a run, while Scott Duchateau doubled. Jerry Kengersky had a hit and two runs, while Paul Besterci and Tom Deichert both singled and scored for Wellington, which produced six runs on nine hits.
Bruce Mancini guided Blue Sky at the plate with two hits, including a triple. Dave Campbell also singled and scored for Blue Sky, which scored one run on six hits.
Dave McCracken struck out one and didn’t walk a batter for the win. Dave Rohaus fanned one and didn’t issue a walk in defeat.
Senuta 10,
Latrobe 1
Senuta Pro Chiropractic came alive late for a nine-run victory against Latrobe Legion.
Senuta (8-1) led 3-0 through two innings and Latrobe (5-4) scored its lone run in the top of the fourth. Senuta scored the final seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Steve Jupena singled twice and scored two runs to pace Senuta. Ray Lininger singled twice and scored, while Scott Bowman and Jerry Fagert both added two hits. Joe Faddish, Bob Anderson, Trace Bocan, Jeff Greene, Joe Mauro and Lou Pianetti all singled and scored for Senuta, which scored 10 runs on 15 hits.
Lou Downey led Latrobe with two hits, including a double. Jim Stoupis also singled twice for Latrobe, which scored one run on six hits.
Bocan was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and zero strikeouts. Chuck McNerney walked four in defeat.
———
Latrobe 000 100 0 — 1 6 0Senuta 120 034 x — 10 15 5 Doubles: Downey (L) Strikeouts by: Bocan-5, Bowman-0, Shoup-0 (S); McNerney-0, Rhodes-2, Downey-0 (L) Base on balls by: Bocan-0, Bowman-2, Shoup-1 (S); McNerney-4, Rhodes-1, Downey-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Chuck McNerney
Hartman-Graz. 001 001 0 — 2 6 4Merlin 002 030 x — 5 6 1 Doubles: Ciocco (H); Bailey (M) Triples: Cooke (M) Strikeouts by: Cooke-3, Shafer-1, Stanko-2 (M); Janick-2, Fontaine-0, Fairman-2 (H) Base on balls by: Cooke-1, Shafer-2, Stanko-1 (M); Janick-1, Fontaine-1, Fairman-1 (H) Winning pitcher: Don Cooke Losing pitcher: John Janick
Blue Sky 000 001 0 — 1 6 0Wellington 000 024 0 — 6 9 0 Doubles: Duchateau (W) Strikeouts by: McCracken-1, Besterci-2 (W); Rohaus-1, Hickman-2, Proch-0 (B) Base on balls by: McCracken-0, Besterci-1 (W); Rohaus-0, Hickman-3, Proch-1 (B) Winning pitcher: McCracken Losing pitcher: Rohaus
