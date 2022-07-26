The Westmoreland County Old-Timers League rolls on with its 2022 season.
In a game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Merlin Funeral Home rallied from a deficit of as much as seven runs to edge Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home by a score of 9-8. After six innings, the score was tied at eight runs apiece. The winning run was scored in the bottom of the last (seventh) inning by Rich Santella. He led off with a single to left field, moved to second on a walk to a subsequent batter (with two outs), advanced to third on a Hartman-Graziano infield miscue, and then dashed home with the winning run on a second miscue by Hartman-Graziano off the bat of Randy Campbell.
Hartman-Graziano took an early 7-0 lead in this contest by scoring four runs in the first inning followed by three more runs in the second frame. The visitors took advantage of some wildness on the part of Merlin’s starting pitcher to get the bases loaded during both of these innings and then used base hits to get these runners across the plate. In the first inning, the key hits for Hartman-Graziano were struck by Mike Urban, Tim Cunningham, and Dave Bengel; while during the second frame, RBI hits were posted by Greg Bittner and again Urban.
Merlin got into the scoring column with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Ray Desimon, Ron Hamacher, Ron George, and John Amatucci each singled to further this rally. Hartman-Graziano, however, responded during the top of the following inning by scoring one run to raise its lead to 8-3. Bengel, who led off this inning with a single to centerfield, tallied this run. Merlin began to chip into this five-run deficit in the fourth inning. The home team again took advantage of several Hartman-Graziano miscues to score two runs and bring the score to 8-5. Hamacher slashed a double to right field to score one of these runs and set up the second tally.
The home team continued its rally by tying the score at eight runs during the bottom of the following (fifth) frame. These runs were scored by Amatucci, Steve Bartek, and Dave Basile (who had all got on base with singles). This set the final inning rally by Merlin (mentioned above) to win the game; however, it should be stated that Hartman-Graziano threatened to retake the lead during the top half of the seventh inning and add considerable drama to this contest. The visitors loaded the bases with two out, but Merlin’s closer Steve Bartek managed to get the third out without permitting a run.
For Merlin, Basile, Hamacher, and Amatucci each tallied two hits, while George led his team with two RBIs. For Hartman-Graziano, Urban collected three hits in four at-bats and tallied three RBIs. His teammates — Bittner, Bengel, Randy Wilburn, and Jeff Green each contributed two hits. Campbell, Jeff Kurcaba, and Bartek pitched from Merlin. Closer Bartek, who shut out the visitors for the last four innings, earned the win. Urban and Dave Frey handled the pitching duties for Hartman-Graziano. Frey, who was victimized by several crucial miscues, was assigned the loss. With this victory, Merlin moved its record to 6-5. Hartman-Graziano slipped to 5-5.
McCabe’s 11, Senuta 8
With a game that was knotted at 6-all heading into an eighth, and extra inning, McCabe’s erupted with five runs in the final inning to upend Senuta for an 11-8 WCOTL win Saturday.
McCabe’s offense was helped by Tim Fidele’s three hits, including a double. Bruce Mancini had the big bat for Senuta recording a home run.
Tim Donaldson earned the win striking out five and walking one. He got help from John Boyle and Beanie Shoup in relief.
McCabe’s moves to 7-2 overall as Senuta falls to 8-3.
Bowman 7, Blue Sky Sign 3
Bowman put together a 4-1 lead after two innings to take control of its game Saturday against Blue Sky.
Blue Sky added a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings to get close, but Bowman extended its lead in the sixth adding two more runs to secure the 7-3 win.
Charlie Bashioum is credited with the win; he struck out two and walked eight. Leroy Putt and Scott Bowman pitched in relief for Bowman.
Mark Loutsenhizer took the loss. He struck out four and walked six.
Legion 21, Wellington 9
Wellington went up early but Legion cured the demons that plagued its bats early and lit up the offense starting in the bottom of the second inning to wage a comeback 21-9 win.
After two innings, Wellington held a 5-4 lead. Legion unleashed a storm of runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, adding four runs in each, to take a 12-5 lead heading into the sixth inning.
Wellington looked to rally as it got four of those runs back to edge to 12-9, but in the bottom of the inning, Legion summoned nine runs to secure its win at 21-9.
Paul Naughton got the win for Legion as he struck out four and walked two. Lou Downey pitched in relief, striking out one and walking one.
Erin Downs suffered the loss, striking out one and walking none. John Collage struck out two and walked one in relief.
Legion improves to 2-7. Wellington drops to 2-7.
Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers
Shop N Save 12, Palko’s 8
Shop N Save spoiled Palko’s rally in the top of the fifth with a rally of its own in the bottom of the inning to save the game and win Monday.
With a 3-0 lead heading into the fifth, Palko’s was looking to jumpstart its offense. And that it did, scoring three runs to tie the game in the top of the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Shop N Save bagged five runs to retake the lead at 8-3.
Palko’s, again, tied the game at 8-all in the fourth when it picked up five runs of its own.
But, Shop N Save stocked the bottom of the inning with four more runs to take a 12-8 lead and the game.
Palko’s had the only extra-base hits of the game as Dave Byers and John Mongelluzzo each contributed a double.
Dan Dominick took the win as Bob Ankeny suffered the loss.
Cutter’s 4, Domination Sports 3
Cutter’s cut it close as it posted four runs in the bottom of the first inning that withstood a late-inning rally by Domination to take the game 4-3 Sunday.
The only extra-base hit came via Domination Sports’ Brian Guzik’s home run.
Mike Polinsky earned the win for Cutter’s, striking out 10 and walking two.
Cutter’s is now 2-0-1, while Domination falls to 1-2.
Watt’s 14, Pinnacle 13
In a barnburner of a game, including a Dave Frye grand slam, Watt’s rallied in the bottom of the seventh to beat Pinnacle 14-13 Sunday.
Pinnacle’s offense was firing fast and early as it held a 6-2 lead after four innings. Both teams’ offenses fired up in the fifth where they combined for a total of 10 runs, with Pinnacle still holding an 11-7 lead.
Pinnacle added two more runs to push its lead to 13-7 before Watt’s put up a seven-run seventh inning to come from behind to stun Pinnacle 14-13.
Shawn Alesi and JaTawn Williams each hit a double for Watt’s, while Steve Eperisi and Sean Tumulty had a double apiece to lead Pinnacle.
Williams is credited with the win, striking out one and walking none.
Pit Stop 9, Heat Siphon 5
John Amatucci and Bob Yasofsky had a double each to lead Pit Stop to a 9-5 win over Heat Siphon on Saturday.
Pit Stop leapt out to an early 2-0 lead, but Heat Siphon tied the game at 2-2 in the second inning.
Heat Siphon took the lead 3-2 in the top of the third before Pit Stop rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 5-3 lead.
It would be a lead that Pit Stop would add to as it scored four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 9-3.
Heat Siphon looked to make a comeback, but failed in its attempt scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to get within four at 9-5, but it was as close as it would get.
Kris Wible led the bats of Heat Siphon with a double.
Mike Urban took the win, striking out one and walking none. Dave Fairman suffered the loss, striking out two and walking one.
Pit Stop improves to 2-1 as Heat Siphon’s record is now identical at 2-1.
Dino’s 8, Billy’s 1
Dino’s took an early lead and added six more runs to it in the late innings of its game against Billy’s in an LDAOT game Friday.
Dino’s posted a run in each of the first two innings before exploding for six in the fifth to secure its win.
Bryan Polo started on the mound for Dino’s; he struck out four and walked three. Mike Johnson is credited with the save.
Dino’s is now 1-1-1, while Billy’s falls to 1-2.
