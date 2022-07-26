The Westmoreland County Old-Timers League rolls on with its 2022 season.

In a game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Merlin Funeral Home rallied from a deficit of as much as seven runs to edge Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home by a score of 9-8. After six innings, the score was tied at eight runs apiece. The winning run was scored in the bottom of the last (seventh) inning by Rich Santella. He led off with a single to left field, moved to second on a walk to a subsequent batter (with two outs), advanced to third on a Hartman-Graziano infield miscue, and then dashed home with the winning run on a second miscue by Hartman-Graziano off the bat of Randy Campbell.

