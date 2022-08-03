The Westmoreland County Old Timers League enjoyed a beautiful day of summer-like weather Saturday, July 30, to play a full slate of four contests. In one of these games, played at the Marguerite Field, Merlin Funeral Home rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Senuta Pro-Chiro by a score of 11-9.

This was the second consecutive game in which Merlin rallied from a deficit to earn a win against a team sitting above them in the league standings.

