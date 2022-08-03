The Westmoreland County Old Timers League enjoyed a beautiful day of summer-like weather Saturday, July 30, to play a full slate of four contests. In one of these games, played at the Marguerite Field, Merlin Funeral Home rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Senuta Pro-Chiro by a score of 11-9.
This was the second consecutive game in which Merlin rallied from a deficit to earn a win against a team sitting above them in the league standings.
Senuta started the scoring with one run in the top of the first inning as manager Joe Faddish scored from third base on an infield putout.
Merlin quickly erased this deficit and took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of this same frame. Jeff Kurcaba, Ron George, and Skip Polvinale each scored on RBI hits by Polvinale and Chuck Barchfield. The lead then see-sawed as Senuta tallied five runs in the top of the third inning to take a 6-3 lead.
The visitors combined hits by Steve Jupena, Trace Bocan, and Alex Parrish with several free passes and a sacrifice fly ball to left field by Faddish to garner these runs.
Merlin responded in the bottom half of this inning to tie the score at six runs apiece. Polvinale, Barchfield, and Rich Santella all scored on RBI hits by Bob Elsavage and Steve Bartek.
Senuta then took advantage of some wildness on the part of the Merlin pitcher to score three runs during the following fourth inning and take a 9-6 lead. These runs were scored by Ed Bilik, Ray Zebly, and Nick Ciocco with key hits supplied by Ciocco and Paul Besterci.
This lead held up for two innings until the bottom of the sixth inning. Just before during the top half of this inning, Senuta threatened to score another tally. The visitors got the first batters on and moved the leadoff runner to third base with no outs. But Merlin’s closer Bartek worked his way out of this jam without allowing any scoring.
The above-described outcome of no runs for Senuta in the sixth inning proved to be crucial toward the eventual outcome of this game. In the latter half of this inning, Merlin quickly loaded the bases with no outs on a single by Elsavage, a double by Bartek and a walk to Bob Dittman. Ron Wahl then singled to right field to score Elsavage. Dave Basile followed by driving a double to deep center to drive in Bartek and Dittman and tie the score at 9-9. Thereafter, Randy Campbell singled up the middle to score Basile and give Merlin the eventual lead. The home team tacked on one more run to finish the scoring at 11-9. Merlin’s Bartek then pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the home team this win.
Merlin garnered an impressive offensive output consisting of 18 hits, five of which were doubles. As might be expected, many players contributed. Polvinale led Merlin with three hits in three at-bats. Six teammates — Kurcaba, Elsavage, Bartek, Wahl, Basile, and Campbell each chipped in with two hits in three or four at-bats. Also, Elsavage, Bartek, and Basile led Merlin with two RBIss.
For Senuta, Bocan and Besterci each led their team with two hits. Bocan and Parrish also tallied two RBIs. Dittman and Bartek handled the pitching duties for Merlin. Closer Bartek, who shut out the visitors for the final three innings earned the win. Bocan and Dwayne Amoroso pitched for Senuta. Amoroso, who was visibly hampered and playing with an ailing knee, was unfortunately saddled with the loss. Merlin moved its season’s record to 7-5, while Senuta fell to 8-4.
McCabe Funeral Home 12, Blue Sky 6
Blue Sky had the early offense to take a decisive lead, but McCabe rallied late with a big fifth inning to upend Blue Sky for a 12-6 WCOTL win Sunday.
In a game that was tied at 1-1 going into the second inning, Blue Sky looked to have the early advantage as its offense opened up scoring four runs in the top of the second to take a 5-1 lead.
McCabe kept itself in the game and erupted in the bottom of the fifth for seven runs to take a 9-6 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, McCabe added three more runs to solidify its win.
John Boyle led the offensive charge for McCabe with two doubles. Ray Wright had a double to lead Blue Sky.
Beanie Shoup earned the win, striking out three and walking one. John Boyle pitched in relief, striking out four and walking four.
Paul Smith suffered the loss, striking out one and walking one.
McCabe is now 8-3 as Blue Sky falls to 1-7.
Hartman-Graziano 5, Legion 2
Hartman-Graziano rolled to a 5-2 WCOTBL victory over Legion Sunday.
It was a four-run top of the first that propelled Hartman-Graziano to an early lead, one it would only add to again in the fifth with another one.
Legion looked to rally by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it was a case of too little too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.