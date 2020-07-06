Merlin Funeral Home, McCabe Funeral Home and Latrobe Legion all scored wins in the 55-older Senior Division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League this weekend.
Merlin Funeral Home beat Wellington Resource Group in a wild affair, while McCabe Funeral Home defeated Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home. Latrobe Legion also topped Blue Sky Sign Design Company.
Merlin 23,
Wellington 10
Merlin Funeral Home spotted Wellington Resource Group an early lead, and then rallied for a big 13-run victory.
Wellington (0-4) led 4-0 after one inning and 8-7 following the second. A big 12-run inning helped Merlin (3-1) enjoy a commanding 21-8 advantage.
Every player in Merlin’s lineup scored at least one run, with Joe Lininger, Ray Shafer and Dave Basile leading the way. Lininger tallied four hits, while Basile and Shafer each contributed three hits. Doug Bailey, Basile and Shafer each drove in three runs, as well. John Greenlee, Doug Bailey and Dave Bengel each had two hits and two runs.
Scott DuChateau paced Wellington at the plate with two hits. Mark Sherrod, Dave McCracken, Tom Beurkle and John College also had hits. DuChateau, Paul Besterci and Rob Bottegal all had two runs for Wellington.
Cooke was the winning pitcher, while Besterci took the loss.
McCabe 8,
Hartman-Graziano 2
One big inning helped McCabe Funeral Home defeat Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home for a six-run victory.
The game was tied, 2-2, until McCabe (3-1) rattled off a six-run eighth for the victory. McCabe scored its six runs on four hits and two walks. McCabe enjoyed a two-run first, while Hartman-Graziano (1-2) scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings to forge the tie.
Mike Stephens led McCabe offensively with two hits, including a triple and a run, while Manny Navarro also enjoyed a two-hit effort, including a double and a run. Tim Donaldson produced two hits and a run, while Paul Roble doubled. Al Saiani, Dave Donaldson and Tom Vaughn all singled and scored for McCabe, which put up eight runs on 11 hits.
Dan Shirley and Bob Krempasky both had two hits to lead Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home. Randy Wilburn belted a home run, while Dave Fairman doubled and scored for Hartman-Graziano, which scored two runs on 11 hits.
Tim Donaldson was the winning pitcher, while Nick Ciocco took the loss.
Latrobe 8,
Blue Sky 5
Latrobe Legion’s early lead stood in a three-run victory against Blue Sky Sign Design Company.
Latrobe (2-1) enjoyed a four-run third inning to open a 5-3 lead before tacking on three more runs for an 8-3 advantage after five.
Jeff Rhoades led the Latrobe attack with three singles and two runs, while Slim Stoupis, Chuck McNerney, Mike Nath and Mike Dean all produced two hits. Greg Bitner doubled and scored, while Rick Dean, and Jerry Fagert both singled and scored. Mike Brozenicz also singled and crossed twice for Latrobe, which put up eight runs on 16 hits.
Mancini led Blue Sky (1-2) offensively with three hits, including a double and two runs, while Proch also produced three hits and two runs. Hickman singled twice, while Campbell had a base knock and a run for Blue Sky, which scored five runs on 13 hits.
Jeff Boyle was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and two walks. Dunaway took the loss.
———
Merlin 072 0(12)0 2 — 23 21 2Wellington 440 101 0 — 10 10 7 Doubles: Shafer, Cooke (M); Deichart, DuChateau (W) Triples: Basile (M) Strikeouts by: Cooke-1, Kurcaba-0, Bengel-1, Stanko-0 (M); Besterci-1, McCracken-1, Kengersky-0, Boyle-1 (W) Base on balls by: Cooke-0, Kurcaba-5, Bengel-0, Stanko-3 (M); Besterci-2, McCracken-3, Kengersky-1, Boyle-2 (W) Winning pitcher: Don Cooke Losing pitcher: Paul Besterci
McCabe 200 000 06 — 8 11 0Hartman-Graz 000 110 0 — 2 11 0 Doubles: Roble, Navarro (M); Fairman (H-G) Triple: Stephens (M) Wilburn (H-G) Strikeouts by: Donaldson-0, Tetkoski-1 (M); Ciocco-0, Janick-1, Fairman-3 (H-G) Base on balls by: Donaldson-1, Tetkoski-0 (M); Ciocco-1, Janick-0, Fairman-1 (H-G) Winning pitcher: Tim Donaldson Losing pitcher: Nick Ciocco
Blue Sky 201 002 0 — 5 13 1Latrobe 014 120 0 — 8 16 2 Doubles: Bitner (L); Mancini (B) Strikeouts by: Boyle-3, Downey-2, Rhoades-2 (L); Dunaway-1, Hickman-1 (B) Base on balls by: Boyle-2, Downey-2, Rhoades-0 (L); Dunaway-0, Hickman-3 (B) Winning pitcher: Jeff Boyle Losing pitcher: Dunaway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.