All three games in the 55-older division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League went eight innings this weekend.
Merlin Funeral Home, McCabe Funeral Home and Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home all picked up weekend victories in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Two of the games needed extra innings to decide the same 4-3 margin. Merlin toppled Latrobe Legion, while McCabe defeated Senuta Pro Chiropractic. The other needed extra innings for a 3-2 win as Hartman-Graziano defeated Wellington Resource Group.
Hartman-Graziano 3,
Wellington 2
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home edged out Wellington Resource Group with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Wellington (0-2) led 2-1 through five innings, but Hartman-Graziano (1-0) scored once in the sixth to force extra innings and then added another run in the eighth to win it.
Nick Ciocco singled and scored to lead the Hartman-Graziano attack, while Bruce Fererotte also contributed a single and a run.
Jerry Kengersky singled twice and scored a run to pace Wellington at the plate.
John Janick was the winning pitcher, while John Greiner suffered the loss.
McCabe 4,
Senuta Pro 3
McCabe Funeral Home scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to edge out Senuta Pro Chiropractic on Saturday.
McCabe (1-1) held a 3-1 lead through four innings before Senuta Pro (1-1) started its comeback. Senuta scored runs in the sixth and home half of the seventh inning to force extras. But McCabe came away with the win thanks to a run in the top of the eighth inning.
Mike Stephens and Doug Smartnick led McCabe, both with two singles. Paul Roble added a single and a run for McCabe, which scored four runs on seven hits.
Trace Bocan paced Senuta with a pair of doubles and two runs, while Beany Shoup and Jeff Greene also singled twice. Bob Anderson also doubled for Senuta, which produced three runs on eight hits.
Dave Donaldson was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks. Steve Jupena took the loss, walking one batter.
Merlin 4,
Latrobe 3
It took extra innings for Merlin Funeral Home to defeat Latrobe Legion, 4-3, during a Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League game played Saturday at Johns Field in New Derry.
Merlin (2-0) scored twice in the eighth inning to edge out Latrobe (1-1) for the one-run victory. Latrobe took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth to take the slim one-run advantage. Lou Downey crossed on a RBI single by Mike Deane. Latrobe had an opportunity to take a two-run lead, but a base-running mishap ended the threat.
That’s when Merlin capitalized. Merlin loaded the bases and scored the tying run, as Bob Dittman scored ahead of the throw home, and Ron George, who hit a grounder to the shortstop, beat the throw to first to continue the inning. Merlin’s next batter, Paul Smith, drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run.
Latrobe Legion scored a run in the top of the second when John Boyle scored on a Jeff Rhodes hit, and increased the advantage to 2-0 when Mike Self crossed. Bob Dittman scored a run for Merlin, as he crossed on Jeff Kurcaba’s RBI double, and Merlin tied the game in the fifth.
Steve Stanko was the winning pitcher, while Charles McNerney took the loss.
———
Wellington 000 020 00 — 2 3 2Hartman-Graz 010 010 01 — 3 3 2 Strikeouts by: Janick-0, Amoroso-3, Fairman-1 (H-G); Greiner-0, McCracken-0 (W) Base on balls by: Janick-1, Amoroso-2, Fairman-1 (H-G); Greiner-5, McCracken-5 (W) Winning pitcher: John Janick Losing pitcher: John Greiner
Latrobe 011 000 01 — 3 8 2Merlin 001 010 02 — 4 7 2 Doubles: Kureaba (M) Strikeouts by: Stanko-2, Kureaba-0, Bengel-0, Cooke-1 (M); McNerney-0, Downey-3, Boyle-6 (L) Base on balls by: Stanko-2, Kureaba-2, Bengel-2, Cooke-0 (M); McNerney-4, Downey-0, Boyle-3 (L) Winning pitcher: Steve Stanko Losing pitcher: Charles McNerney
McCabe 110 100 01 — 4 7 1Senuta 001 001 10 — 3 8 2 Doubles: Bocan-2, Anderson (M) Strikeouts by: D Donaldson-1, Tetkoski-1, T Donaldson-5 (M); Jupena-0, Bowman-2, Bocan-3, Shoup-1 (S) Base on balls by: D Donaldson-0, Tetkoski-1, T Donaldson-3 (M); Jupena-1, Bowman-5, Bocan-1, Shoup-2 Winning pitcher: Dave Donaldson Losing pitcher: Steve Jupena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.