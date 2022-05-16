The Westmoreland County Old-Timers League opened its 2022 season this week with four games on Saturday and one on the preceding Wednesday. The season was scheduled to begin the previous weekend but all four games had to be canceled due to heavy rains and wet field conditions. Bowman Surveying was one of the teams that played a make-up game from the previous week, earning them an opening 10-4 win.
In this game played on Saturday at John’s Field in New Derry, Merlin Funeral Home used a 14-hit attack to score early and often en route to a 9-2 win over Bowman Surveying. The visiting team, Bowman got a couple of runners on base during the top of the first frame, but Merlin’s infield defense was able to get out of the inning with a double play. Merlin opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Steve Bartek led off with a triple to deep right field. Bob Dittman then scored him with a single over third base. After stealing second, Dittman scored on a base hit to left-center by Dave Basile. Basile subsequently scored following a single to right field by Jeff Kurcaba.
Bowman got in the scoring column with one run in the third inning. Lou Pianetti led off with a single to right field, stole second, moved to third on an infield groundout, and scored on another infield putout. Merlin countered by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bartek, Dittman, Ron Wahl, and Basile each singled to score one run and leave the bases loaded. Randy Campbell then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to drive in the second tally. Kurcaba cleared the bases with a triple to deep right field.
Bowman started a rally in the fourth inning, loading the bases with no outs. But Merlin’s Dittman came on in relief and induced the next Bowman hitter to bounce a grounder back to him. He quickly threw to catcher Wahl at home. Wahl fired to first to get the batter and then took a relay back to home from Bartek at first to just barely nab the runner the second base and thereby complete a triple play. Bowman scored their second run in the top of the fifth inning on a base hit by Gary Zuchelli and several miscues by Merlin’s infield, but Merlin responded with two more runs in the bottom half of this frame. Following a single to center by Skip Polvinale and a double to right-center by Chuck Barchfield, Bartek stroked his third hit of the game, a single to right field, to score both of these runners. This brought the score to a final of 9-2.
Dittman, Kurcaba, and Bartek handled the pitching for the home team Merlin Funeral Home. Starter Dittman earned the win, while Bartek closed out the final three innings. Tom McKee, Leroy Putt, Charlie Bashioum, and Pianetti provided the pitching duties for Bowman. With this result, Merlin has a 1-0 record, while Bowman with its opening win slipped to a record of 1-1.
Bowman Surveying 10, Senuta Chiro 4
Bowman Surveying leapt out to an 8-3 lead after two innings and didn’t look back to secure its Westmoreland County Old-Timers League game on Wednesday.
Charlie Bashioum had a double to lead Bowman.
Tom McKee earned the win for Bowman striking out two and walking two. Paul Besterci took the loss for Senuta, striking out none and walking four.
Senuta 6, Wellington 5
Nick Ciocco and Bruce Mancici had two hits apiece to help lead Senuta past Wellington in an WCOTL game Saturday.
The only extra-base hit was by Wellington’s Rob Bottegal. He had three hits on the day.
Trace Bocan gets the win for Senuta striking out three and walking three. Scott McIlnay takes the loss for Wellington, striking out four and walking two.
Senuta improves to 1-1, while Wellington drops to 0-1.
–––––
Bowman 001 010 0 — 230 Merlin 030 420 x — 9144
Doubles: M: Barchfield. Triples: M: Bartek, Kurcaba. Strikeouts by: M: Dittman-0. B: Putt-0 Winning pitcher: Bob Dittman. Losing pitcher: Leroy Putt.
–––––
SC 030 000 1 — 493 BS 082 000 0 — 10104
Doubles: BS: Bashioum. SC: Amoros. Strikeouts by: BS: McKee-2. SC: Besterci-0. Winning pitcher: Tom McKee. Losing pitcher: Paul Besterci.
–––––
Wellington 020 000 2 — 592 Senuta 100 410 x — 682
Doubles: W: Bottegal. Strikeouts by: S: Bocan-3. W: McIlnay-4. Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan. Losing pitcher: Scott McIlnay.
