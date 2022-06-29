In a Westmoreland County Old-Timers League game Merlin Funeral Home took early leads of 6-0 and 7-1 before holding off rallies by Wellington Resources Group during the last three innings to earn a 7-5 win Saturday.
This contest was well-played with some timely hitting and pitching coupled with stout defense. The infield for both teams turned in at least one double play, and only one error was made in this game (by Merlin).
Merlin took an early lead by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ron Wahl, Dave Basile, and Jeff Kurcaba provided the key hits to drive in these early tallies. The home team then tacked on two more runs in the second inning on RBI singles by Rich Santella and Steve Bartek. Wellington then cut into this 6-0 deficit by scoring one run in the top of the fourth inning as a pinch-runner for John College scored from third on a sacrifice fly ball to right field by Ernie Downs.
Merlin quickly responded by scoring one run during the bottom half of this same inning. Ron Hamacher led off with a single, moved to second on a stolen base, and scored on a single to right field by Nick Ciocco. This raised the score to 7-1 and restored Merlin’s lead to six runs.
But Wellington staged a significant rally during the top of the fifth inning by tallying four runs to bring the score to 7-5. Tony Castellano, John Janick, Al Saiani, and Manny Navarro all scored for the visitors before Merlin managed to get the third out and strand three base runners. Wellington attempted another rally during the seventh inning, putting two runners on base before the home team again collected the third out on an infield putout.
Merlin’s offense collected a total of 17 hits during this game. Hamacher led with three hits in three at-bats. Bob Elsavage, Wahl, Kurcaba, and Ciocco each chipped in with two hits apiece. Wahl, in addition, posted a double and led his team with two RBIs. He also threw out two base runners attempting to steal second base. Janick was the offensive leader for Wellington. He slammed three doubles during this contest, one to left field, one to left-center and one to center field. Joe Mauro, Saiani, Downs, and Janick each tallied one RBI for the visitors.
Bartek, Randy Campbell, and Basile handled the pitching duties for Merlin. Bartek, who both started and finished the game, earned the win. Jerry Fagert started the game for Wellington and was saddled with the loss. He was relieved by Scott McIlnay, and later John Janick. The latter held Merlin scoreless during the fifth and sixth innings. With this win, Merlin moved its record to three wins against four losses. Wellington, which had its three-game winning streak halted with this outcome, fell to an even record of three wins and three losses.
McCabe 5, Hartman-Graziano 2
McCabe’s Russ Ziolko and Jeff Simpson each had a double to lead their team past Hartman-Graziano 5-2 Saturday.
It would take two-and-a-half innings for either team to score, McCabe took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. It added another run in the fourth, before tallying three in the fifth that extended its lead to 5-0.
Hartman-Graziano got on the scoreboard in the fifth with a run. It would add another in the seventh to cut the score to 5-2, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early lead of McCabe.
John Boyle earned the win, striking out one and walking one. Tim Donaldson, in relief, struck out four and walked two for McCabe.
Mike Urban took the loss, striking out two and walking one.
McCabe moves to 4-1, while Hartman-Graziano falls to 4-3.
---
Wellington 5 Merlin 7
ab r h ab r h Duchoeteau 3 0 1 Barchfield 2 1 1 Fagert 3 0 0 Santella 3 1 1 Bottegal 1 0 0 Elsavage 3 1 2 Greiner 1 0 0 Bartek 2 1 1 Castellano 2 1 1 Wahl 3 1 2 Janick 3 1 3 Basile 3 0 1 Barbierio 2 0 1 Campbell 2 0 1 Saiani 3 1 1 Kurcaba 3 0 2 Navarro 2 1 1 Hamacher 3 1 3 Onuscheck 2 0 1 George 3 0 0 College 1 1 0 Polvinale 3 1 1 Mauro 2 0 1 Clocco 2 0 2 Downs 1 0 0 McIlnay 2 0 1 Totals 28 5 11 Totals 32 7 17 Wellington 000 140 0 — 5 11 0 Merlin 420 100 x — 7 17 1 Doubles: W: Janick-3. M: Wahl. Winning pitcher: Steve Bartek. Losing pitcher: Jerry Fagert.
---
Hartman-Graz. 2 McCabe 5
