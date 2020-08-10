Merlin Funeral Home, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home and Senuta Pro Chiropractic all picked up victories in the 55-older Senior Division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Merlin downed Latrobe Legion, while Hartman-Graziano posted a big win against Wellington Resource Group. Senuta also delivered a big win versus McCabe Funeral Home, all on Saturday morning.
Merlin 12,
Latrobe 1
Merlin Funeral Home rebounded from a loss last week with an 11-run victory at Shrum Field.
Merlin (5-2) took an early lead with four runs in the top of the second. Latrobe cut into Merlin’s lead with a run in the third, but Merlin took command in the fourth inning with five runs to open a 9-1 advantage before closing the game with a three-run fifth.
John Greenlee, Paul Smith, Ray Shafer, Steve Stanko, Doug Bailey and Dave Bengel all had two hits to pace Merlin at the plate. Gary Zuchelli, Joe Lininger and Al Young also contributed hits. Shafer, Bailey and Zuchelli all scored two runs for Merlin.
Jim Stoupis guided Latrobe offensively with two singles, while Lou Downey and Mike Dean all added hits.
Don Cooke was the winning pitcher, while Charles McNerney suffered the loss.
Hartman-Graziano 25
Wellington 2
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home went to work early during a 23-run victory against Wellington Resource Group.
Hartman-Graziano scored 13 runs in the top of the first and added three more in the second for an early 16-1 lead. Hartman-Graziano added four runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth.
Shirley and Amoroso both had three hits, including a double and three combined runs, while Ferrotte and Fairman also contributed three singles and four combined runs. Catanzarite, Wright, Ciocco, Ashbaugh and Wilburn all singled twice and combined to score nine runs, while Janik doubled and crossed three times. Fontaine also had a hit and two runs for Hartman-Graziano, which pounded out 25 runs on 24 hits.
McIlnay paced Wellington with two hits, including a double, while Bottegal, Sherrod and Buerkle also singled twice. Kengersky and Ankeny both singled and scored for Wellington, which put up two runs on 14 hits.
Janik was the winning pitcher with zero strikeouts and a walk. Besterci took the loss, without a strikeout and six walks.
Senuta 11,
McCabe 1
One big inning was enough to help Senuta Pro Chiropractic put away McCabe Funeral Home.
Senuta scored seven runs in the second inning and later added four more in the seventh to complete the scoring.
Jeff Greene guided Senuta (5-1) at the plate with three singles, while Scott Bowman and Trace Bocan both produced two hits, including a double and a run. Joe Mauro and Jerry Fagert both singled twice, while Steve Jupena, Lou Pianetti, Beanie Shoup all had doubles and two runs. Bob Anderson singled and scored for Senuta, which scored 11 runs on 15 hits.
Tom Vaughn singled twice to guide McCabe (4-3) at the plate. Randy Campbell also singled and scored for McCabe, which scattered one run on nine hits.
Trace Bocan was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks. Dave Tetkoski suffered the loss with two strikeouts and a walk.
———
Merlin 040 530 0 — 12 15 2Latrobe 001 000 0 — 1 4 4 Doubles: Bailey (M) Strikeouts by: Cooke-1, Bengel-0, Stanko-0 (M); McNerney-1, Bittner-0, Rhodes-0, Downey-2 (L) Base on balls by: Cooke-1, Bengel-1, Stanko-2 (M); McNerney-2, Bittner-1, Rhodes-1, Downey-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Don Cooke Losing pitcher: Charles McNerney
Hartman-Graz. (13)30 405 0 — 25 24 1Wellington 100 001 0 — 2 14 2 Doubles: Shirley, Janick, Amorosso (H-G); McIlnay (W) Strikeouts by: Janik-0, Fontaine-3 (H-G); Besterci-0, McIlnay-1, McCracken-0 (W) Base on balls by: Janik-1, Fontaine-0 (H-G); Besterci-6, McIlnay-0, McCracken-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Janik
Losing pitcher: BesterciSenuta 070 000 4 — 11 15 0McCabe 000 010 0 — 1 9 3 Doubles: Pianetti, Jupena, Bocan, Bowman, Shoup (S) Strikeouts by: Bocan-2, Shoup-1, Bowman-1 (S); Tetkoski-2, Donaldson-4, Campbell-0 (M) Base on balls by: Bocan-0, Shoup-0, Bowman-0 (S); Tetkoski-1, Donaldson-1, Campbell-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan
Losing pitcher: Dave Tetkoski
