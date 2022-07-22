The Westmoreland County Old Timers League this past Saturday continued its season with three more scheduled games. In one game played at Shrum Field in Derry, Merlin Funeral Home scored early and often en route to a 17-9 win over McCabe Funeral Home. This victory game gave Merlin a modest two-game winning streak and ended a three-game winning streak for McCabe.
In the top of the first inning, Merlin Funeral Home took advantage of several McCabe miscues to post an early 2-0 lead. The visitors then added one run in the following (second) inning as Chuck Barchfield drove in Ray Desimon with a single to center field. Merlin continued its offensive effort with four more runs in the third inning as Bob Dittman, Ron Wahl, Randy Campbell, and Jeff Kurcaba each scored. The visitors combined timely hitting with one walk and another McCabe miscue to earn these tallies. This brought the score to 7-0.
The home team, McCabe Funeral Home, responded with one run in each of the third and fourth innings. In the first of these two frames, Russ Zoilko scored on a single to left by Shawn Gustafson; while during the latter, Butch Ray scored on a sacrifice fly to left center by Tim Donaldson. The fifth inning proved to be a wild affair. Merlin used eight hits as Steve Bartek, Dittman, Wahl, Dave Basile, Campbell, and Desimon each scored. The big hits during this rally were a triple by Basile to deep right center and a double by Campbell to center. At this point, Merlin had a 13-2 lead.
McCabe has demonstrated a capability to come back from deficits during much of this season and this game provided another opportunity for this team.
The team responded during the bottom half of the fifth inning by rallying for six runs. The home team combined five hits with a couple of walks, and Merlin’s miscue to raise the score to 13-8. Mark Sherrod, Zoilko, Eric Zimmerman, Gustafson, Bill Conger, and Bill McCurdy all scored for McCabe. Tim Fedele supplied the big hit during this rally, a double to right field.
Merlin, however, was not finished. The visitors used five hits and one infield error by McCabe to tack on four more runs in the top of the next (sixth) inning. Rich Santella started the rally with a single and Wahl provided the key hit, a double down the left field line. McCabe then managed to squeeze across one run in the bottom of this frame as Rick Cairns scored on an infield putout. This brought the score to the final of 17-9. Neither team scored during the final or seventh inning.
Merlin recorded a total of 21 hits during this contest. Ron Wahl was the obvious offensive leader for Merlin. He collected three hits as well as scored and droved in four runs. Bob Dittman similarly tallied three hits and scored four runs. Six other players — Bartek, Basile, Campbell, Kurcaba, Skip Polvinale, and Barchfield each chipped in with two hits. For McCabe, Gustafson led with two hits and three RBIs. Fedele collected two hits and two RBIs. Zoilko scored twice and tallied two hits, while Don Shoup also tallied two hits for McCabe
Bartek, Dittman, and Campbell (briefly) handled the pitching duties for Merlin. Bartek started and closed out the contest. His effort in this regard earned him the win. Donaldson, Boyle, and Shoup pitched for McCabe. Donaldson, unfortunately, victimized by a couple of unearned runs, was saddled with the loss. With this victory, Merlin evened its record at 5-5; McCabe fell to 6-2.
The offense was flowing Saturday as Senuta downed Hartman-Graziano 18-14 as the two teams tallied a combined 34 hits on the day.
Hartman-Graziano leapt out to a 1-0 lead after one inning, but Senuta responded in the bottom of the second with six runs to take a lead it would hold until the top of the fifth.
The top of the fifth saw Hartman-Graziano dig deep into the well to pull out five runs to retake the lead at 11-8.
But, again, Senuta snapped back in the bottom of the inning, plating eight runs to regain the lead at 16-11 and it would be a lead it would not lose.
Paul Roble, Nick Ciocco and Paul Besterci doubled for Senuta.
Dave Frye had a homer for Hartman-Graziano.
Besterci got the win as Dave Bengel suffered the loss.
Bowman jumped out to an 11-1 lead after two innings and never back as they cruised to a 22-2 victory over Legion in the WCOTL Saturday.
Bowman registered 26 hits, led by four hits from LeRoy Putt, three hits from John DeMonte, Charlie Bashioum, Ray Lininger, and Nick Pilipovich. Bashioum and Scott Bowman also doubled for Bowman.
Charlie Bashioum took the win for Bowman as Chuck McNerney suffered the loss for Legion.
Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers
Pit Stop 12, Billy’s Silkscreen 3
Two big innings to start the game lead to a Pit Stop taking no quarter and rolling to a 12-3 win over Billy’s on Saturday in the Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers league.
Keith Derk and Mark Skwirut had doubles for Billy’s Silkscreen, while Todd Laughlin had Pit Stop’s only extra-base hit, a double.
John Boyle got the win, while Kevin London took the loss.
A big six-run sixth inning helped boost the Cutters to an 18-2 win over Palko’s Saturday.
Cutters wasted no time getting itself on the scoreboard as it added three runs in the top of the first.
Palko’s had a run in each of the second and fourth innings, but it was not enough to mount a comeback in the face of the insurmountable lead the Cutters established.
Doug Gallick had a triple for the Cutters, while teammates Mike Polinsky and Mark Proviano each had two doubles, with John DeMonte adding a double of his own.
Polinsky got the win, striking out three and walking none.
Dino’s struck first, but Heat Siphon was able to post more runs to outlast Dino’s to take a 15-8 win Saturday.
In the top of the first, Dino’s got the first run of the game and enjoyed a 1-0 until the bottom of the second.
In the bottom-of-the-second inning, Heat Siphon struck back with a three-run volley of offense to take the lead at 3-1.
Dino’s battled back in the top of the fourth when it posted four runs to retake the lead at 5-3.
In the bottom of the inning, Heat Siphon edged within one at 5-4.
Heat Siphon would take the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth when it plated two runs to go up 6-4. Its offense, then, erupted in the sixth for nine runs to seal the win.
Greg Vucina had a triple and double to lead Heat Siphon. Jason Piper added a triple, while teammates Jeff Miele and Ron Hamacher had a double apiece.
Doug Fairman earned the win, striking out eight and walking three.
