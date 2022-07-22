The Westmoreland County Old Timers League this past Saturday continued its season with three more scheduled games. In one game played at Shrum Field in Derry, Merlin Funeral Home scored early and often en route to a 17-9 win over McCabe Funeral Home. This victory game gave Merlin a modest two-game winning streak and ended a three-game winning streak for McCabe.

In the top of the first inning, Merlin Funeral Home took advantage of several McCabe miscues to post an early 2-0 lead. The visitors then added one run in the following (second) inning as Chuck Barchfield drove in Ray Desimon with a single to center field. Merlin continued its offensive effort with four more runs in the third inning as Bob Dittman, Ron Wahl, Randy Campbell, and Jeff Kurcaba each scored. The visitors combined timely hitting with one walk and another McCabe miscue to earn these tallies. This brought the score to 7-0.

