In a tight defensive struggle, Merlin Funeral Home took an early lead and subsequently managed to hold off Blue Sky Design at Shrum Field in Derry to win by a score of 6-3 Saturday.
This game was one of three contests held by the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League on Saturday, Aug. 27.
All three of these contests were make-ups for games postponed earlier for rain and wet field conditions.
Merlin took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Rich Santella and then Ron Wahl scored Skip Polvinale and Santella, respectively, with base hits to center field.
The visitors then increased their lead to a margin of 4-0 by scoring two more runs during the top of the fourth inning.
Randy Campbell drove in both Bob Dittman and Wahl with a double to deep center field.
Blue Sky responded during the lower half of this same frame as Paul Smith singled to right center to drive in both Ted Geletka and Mike Proch. This brought the score to 4-2 in favor of Merlin.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Blue Sky scored once to reduce Merlin’s lead to one run as Paul Smith gathered his third RBI of the game, scoring Mark Loutsenheizer on a sacrifice fly to right center.
At this point, it appeared that this contest could go to either team.
But Merlin tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh (last) inning to take a 6-3 lead.
The visitors used hits by Ray Desimon and Skip Polvinale coupled with a couple of infield miscues to score these tallies.
Blue Sky staged a brief rally during the bottom of this final frame but Merlin’s infielder Ron Hamacher made a stellar leaping catch of a liner off the bat of Jeff Hickman headed to right field to end the game.
Blue Sky played very well defensively.
Its infield led by third baseman Joe Laudadio turned in two timely double plays. Merlin’s infield similarly garnered one double play.
Proch and Bob Anderson led Blue Sky in batting with two hits in three at-bats.
For the winning team Merlin, both Wahl and Desimon tallied three hits in three at-bats, while Polvinale and Santella each chipped in with two hits in three or four at-bats.
For Merlin, starter Campbell earned his second win of the season, while closer Steve Bartek earned a save.
Blue Sky used four pitchers – Loutsenheizer, Hickman, Geletka, and Steve Stanko. Together they yielded only three earned runs.
Starter Loutsenheizer was saddled with the loss. With this victory, Merlin finished its season at 9-5.
Due to the intricacies of scheduling a number of make-up games, Merlin is the first team in the WCOTL to finish its season. Blue Sky falls to 2-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.