The Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League played three games this past Saturday, Aug. 20. These contests were make-up games lost to inclement weather earlier in the season. In one of these games held at Johns Field in New Derry, Merlin Funeral Home edged Wellington Resources by a score of 5-1. After scoring by both teams during the first inning, this contest was dominated by strong pitching and solid defense for both teams for most of the balance of this game.

As mentioned, Merlin took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first frame. After reaching base via a Wellington error, Rich Santella scored on a double to deep right field by Steve Bartek. Following an infield hit by Bob Dittman and a walk to Dave Basile, Randy Campbell drove in Bartek and Dittman with a single to centerfield. Wellington responded with one run in the bottom of the first frame as Rob Bottegal drove in Ernie Downs with a single to left field. Downs had got on board following an infield error by Merlin and moved to second following a single by Jerry Fagert.

