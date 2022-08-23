The Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League played three games this past Saturday, Aug. 20. These contests were make-up games lost to inclement weather earlier in the season. In one of these games held at Johns Field in New Derry, Merlin Funeral Home edged Wellington Resources by a score of 5-1. After scoring by both teams during the first inning, this contest was dominated by strong pitching and solid defense for both teams for most of the balance of this game.
As mentioned, Merlin took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first frame. After reaching base via a Wellington error, Rich Santella scored on a double to deep right field by Steve Bartek. Following an infield hit by Bob Dittman and a walk to Dave Basile, Randy Campbell drove in Bartek and Dittman with a single to centerfield. Wellington responded with one run in the bottom of the first frame as Rob Bottegal drove in Ernie Downs with a single to left field. Downs had got on board following an infield error by Merlin and moved to second following a single by Jerry Fagert.
Both teams then settled down defensively as this score of 3-1 in favor of Merlin then held up for the next six innings. The pitchers for both teams either breezed through the opposing hitters or worked their way out of run-threatening situations. Merlin, for example, recorded a traditional infield double play to end the second inning and, after a lead-off triple to right center by Wellington’s John Janick, Merlin’s pitcher Bartek was able to retire the next three batters with infield putouts without any scoring. Wellington was similarly able to repel several threats by Merlin with good defensive plays at second base by Janick and Joe Mauro.
During the top of the seventh frame, Merlin was able to score two insurance runs. Basile led off with a double to right center and subsequently moved to third on a wild pitch. Following a walk to Campbell, Basile then scored on an infield out off the bat of Jeff Kurcaba. Campbell then scored following a second infield putout and a throwing error. This raised the score to 5-1 in favor of the visitors. During the bottom of the seventh inning, Wellington was able to get their leadoff batter Downs on with a single to left field, but Merlin’s Bartek was able to retire the next three batters and close out the contest.
As an indication of the domination of the pitching from both teams during this game, Merlin was able to tally a total of eight hits. Similarly, Wellington was held to only four safeties. Bartek and Dittman pitched for Merlin and together allowed no earned runs, while Leroy Putt, Janick, and Downs handled the pitching duties for Wellington. Janick in particular, was stellar, allowing no runs in three innings. With this victory, Merlin moved its season’s record to 8-5. Wellington, which has experienced more than its fair share of injuries this season, fell to 3-8. Merlin has only one more game to play, while Wellington has to play in three more contests to complete its season.
Hartman-Graziano 13, McCabe’s 0
Hartman-Graziano beat the first place McCabe’s 13-0 Saturday.
While Hartman-Graziano tallied 13 runs on 12 hits, bolstered by a double each from Dave Bry and Jerry Lieb.
McCabe’s was led by Mark Simpson who had a triple, while Erick Zimmerman had a double.
Dave Bengel got the win, striking out one and walking none. Bennie Shoup took the loss, striking out one and walking five.
Rich Zemba hit a home run to lead Shop N Save in a 19-9 rout of Watt’s on Thursday in Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers action.
Bob Thompson had the other extra-base hit for Shop N Save: a double.
Watt’s was led offensively by Tim Holtzman who hit a triple. Eric Stump and Mark Gray each contributed a double for Watt’s.
Bruce Sedlock earned the win, striking out one and walking none.
Shop N Save now sits at 6-1, while Watt’s falls to 3-3.
