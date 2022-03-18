It’s sneaking up on us and it won’t be long that Saturday, March 26, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will give youth under the age of 16 years old a chance to take to the waters of the commonwealth to try to catch two trout. The youth must be accompanied by one or both parents as they take to one of the many water basins somewhere here in Pennsylvania to challenge their skills of catching one of 3.2 million trout stocked as of the beginning of this year.
Ever since 2013, The Mentored Youth Program has brought kids and their parents to their favorite bodies of water to catch trout from these approved stocked waters one week before Statewide Trout Season gets underway.
There are a few requirements. Anglers 16 years of age or older must possess a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and a current trout/salmon permit and be accompanied by a youth less than 16 years old who has obtained a mentored youth permit from the PFBC. Youth are required to possess a mentored youth fishing permit (free of charge) OR a voluntary youth fishing license for a cost of $2.97.
For each license purchased, the PFBC receives five dollars back in funding as a federal reimbursement. These funds are dedicated to being used in youth outreach and education programs.
The Commission receives no federal reimbursement for mentored youth permits. While both the permit and the voluntary youth license provide the opportunity for youth to fish on Mentored Youth Fishing Days, the voluntary youth license provides an extended return for both Pennsylvania’s youth and the commission, the commission encourages anglers to purchase either a voluntary youth license or a voluntary license voucher – for the future of fishing.
Adult anglers must possess a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and a current trout/salmon permit to accompany the youngsters.
A current Pennsylvania trout permit is required to fish for trout in state waters. Permits are printed on the licenses. According to the 2022 Fishing Summary Book, an annual adult resident license cost $22.97, and a trout permit $9.97.
Fishing begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m. for that one-day event. Only youth anglers with a voluntary youth fishing license OR mentored youth permit may possess a total of two trout (combined species) with a minimum length of seven inches. Adult fishers are prohibited from harvesting any trout. Special regulations areas are not included in the program. It is unlawful to fish in waters designated as part of the Mentored Youth Fishing Day except when participating in the program.
A word to the wise. Parents pass the word along to your children. If you catch a fish, use a landing net, rubber or rubberized mesh. The latter is the best way your catch can be controlled and reduce the trauma associated with handling. Keep the fish in the water as much as possible. The chance of a fish being injured increases the longer it is held out of the water.
Wet your hands, your net, and other materials that touch the fish. Don’t handle fish with a towel or rag. This helps to keep a fish’s mucous or slime layer in place. Hold the fish upside down while removing the hook.
This can calm it for quicker unhooking and release. Use hemostats or long-nose pliers to aid in the removal of a hook quickly and safely. Use barbless hooks or pinch down the barbs on existing hooks with small pliers to make removing hooks easier. When not possible to remove the hook without harming the fish, cut the line or harvest to eat. Avoid contact with the gills and do not handle by placing your fingers under the gill cover. Hold the fish upright underwater after unhooking until it can swim away on its own. If necessary, gently hold the fish out of strong current until it revives.
One can buy licenses by visiting HuntFish.PA.gov. or by visiting any of the fishing retail outlets that sell licenses and permits. For additional information, one may contact Mike Parker, PFBC communications director at 717-585-3076 or email him at michparker@pa.gov.
