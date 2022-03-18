St. Vincent College officials have announced that men’s wrestling will return as a varsity sport and will begin competition for the 2023-24 season.
A search for a head coach is underway, with recruitment for the team set to begin immediately. Men’s wrestling will be the 24th varsity athletics program sponsored by St. Vincent College, while the College will be one of four institutions in the NCAA Division-III Presidents’ Athletic Conference to sponsor the sport.
“We are excited for the return of wrestling to St. Vincent College,” said Rev. Myron Kirsch, O.S.B., St. Vincent College athletic director. “With the continued popularity and success of high school wrestling in the Western Pennsylvania region, we feel that the sport will be an ideal fit for our institution, and the timing to add it could not be better. We expect our wrestling program to succeed both athletically and academically, while upholding our Catholic, Benedictine mission.”
St. Vincent College had previously sponsored wrestling at the NAIA level from 1963-1975, and then as a club sport for some years after.
In recent years, interest in reinstating the sport has continually grown, spearheaded by loyal alumni and current students.
“I am elated about the return of wrestling to St. Vincent,” said Tom Harbert, a St. Vincent College Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and the first wrestling coach in program history, serving from 1963-71. “We’ve been working hard for the past 3-4 years to reinstate the program. A lot of people are excited to come back, and there is a lot of excitement in the wrestling community about its return.”
Upon its relaunch, St. Vincent College will become one of 110 institutions to sponsor an NCAA Division-III wrestling program, and the 20th in the state of Pennsylvania.
Prospective student-athletes interested in continuing their wrestling career at St. Vincent can request more information on the program, the SVC athletic department and the St. Vincent College admission process by emailing wrestling@stvincent.edu.
