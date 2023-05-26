Looking to spend some time on the court this summer?
Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation will once again have a Men’s Summer Basketball League for those age 16 and older. This is an opportunity to build your own team with a 15-player maximum roster.
Held at the basketball courts in First Ward Playground, games are played Tuesday and Thursday with Friday games as needed. The season includes 12 games plus playoffs. The regular season starts June 13, and runs through July 21, with games starting at 6:15 or 7:30 p.m. Playoff games are set for July 25 and 27.
The fee is $150 per team and must be paid before the first game. The first 12 teams that sign up and pay are in the league.
If you are ready to hit the courts, attend the organizational meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the First Ward basketball courts. A captain or representative from your team must attend.
For more information visit www.latroberecreation.org or call 724-537-4331.
