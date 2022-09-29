The St. Vincent men’s soccer team stretched its unbeaten streak to six games with a 1-1 tie against Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Waynesburg at a rainy UPMC Field.
The Bearcats move to 5-2-3 overall on the season and 1-0-2 in PAC play, while the Yellow Jackets are now 2-3-4 overall and 1-1-1 in conference.
In an evenly played first half, St. Vincent scored the game’s first goal with just under five minutes left until the intermission. Erwin Suarez sent in a free kick from 40 yards out. After initially being knocked away from the doorstep by the Waynesburg defense, SVC’s Jalani Campbell directed it to Eduardo Richa at the top of the box. His left-footed blast from 15 yards out snuck inside the lower left post and into the net to give SVC a 1-0 lead.
Over the opening 45 minutes, Waynesburg held a slim 8-7 margin in shots, while each team was granted two corner kicks. Yellow Jacket keeper Michael Francus made three first-half saves, while SVC’s Kameron Rock stopped the only Yellow Jacket shot on goal.
Waynesburg controlled possession in the early stages of the second half, with three shots and three corner kicks over the first 10 minutes, but the SVC defense held strong to keep the one-goal lead.
In the 72nd minute, a blast from SVC’s Marko Kasiyan was saved and Waynesburg would promptly tie the game on its ensuing attack when Tyler Martin scored off of a deflection out of a scrum in front of the net, with the assist credited to Connor Jacobs.
Play would open up over the game’s final stages, with the teams combining for eight shots over the last 12 minutes, but neither squad would find the back of the net and the game ended in a deadlock.
Waynesburg ended the afternoon with an 18-14 advantage in the shot column, with Rock and Francus each finishing with four saves apiece.
Richa took a team-leading four shots for St. Vincent, while Kasiyan had three attempts.
The Bearcats, 4-0-2 over their past six games, will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a 7:30 p.m. matchup at PAC foe Geneva College.
