The St. Vincent men’s basketball team was defeated 74-41 by a hot-shooting Geneva College squad in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at the Metheny Fieldhouse.
Sophomores Nelson Etuk and Osyon Jones each had 11 points to lead St. Vincent, but the Bearcat offense struggled, connecting on just 33 percent from the field, including a 3-for-14 performance from behind the arc.
The Golden Tornadoes stormed out of the gates to take a 20-6 lead at the midpoint of the first half. A layup from Ethan Dunsey, a free throw from Etuk and a three-pointer from Dominic Jones briefly cut the SVC deficit to 23-12 with 5:59 until the break, but Geneva closed the frame on an 11-2 run to take a 40-16 lead at the intermission.
St. Vincent outscored Geneva 14-8 over the opening five minutes of the second half, with five points apiece from Etuk and Arguel Drotleff over the span, to close the gap to 48-30. The teams would then trade baskets over the next several minutes, with a driving layup from Jones cutting the SVC deficit to 55-39 with just under nine minutes remaining. It was as close as the Bearcats would get, however, as they were held without a field goal the rest of the way, and Geneva pulled away down the stretch.
Dunsey topped the Bearcats with seven rebounds, though Geneva ended the night with a 42-35 advantage on the glass.
The Golden Tornadoes shot 43 percent from the field on the night, with 10 of their 26 field goals coming from behind the arc. PAC scoring leader Lyle Tipton led the GTs with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Isaac Massie scored 13 and Matt Veynovich 12.
The Bearcats will now close out the 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, Feb. 19, traveling to PAC rival Thiel College for a 3 p.m. tip.
St. Vincent (41)
Etuk 5-1-11; Fields 1-0-3; Martinez 1-0-2; Jones 4-3-11; Millien 12-2-30; Dunesy 2-5-9; Sims 1-0-2; Jennings 1-0-3; Dunsey 1-0-2; Drotleff 3-0-7. Totals, 17-4(14)—41
Geneva (74)
