The St. Vincent men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the 2022-23 campaign with a 68-62 setback to Presidents’ Athletic Conference rival Westminster College in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Saturday.

Jaden Gales led three St. Vincent (4-1, 1-1 PAC) scorers in double figures with 18 points, while also adding a team-high nine rebounds, but Westminster (4-0, 2-0 PAC) used a hot-shooting second half to come back from an eight-point halftime deficit and remain unbeaten on the young season.

