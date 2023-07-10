Bardine’s (21-3) overcome an early deficit Saturday, July 8, as the Meat Links knocked off the St. Joe’s Owls (20-4) by a 9-3 score in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball matchup.
The Owls jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with single runs in the first two innings. The Meat Links quickly countered with the team’s biggest inning as they scored four runs in the top of the third frame for a 4-2 advantage.
Bardine’s extended its lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and three more in the sixth for a 9-2 advantage as the Owls struggled to produce a steady offense against the Meat Links’ pitching staff. St. Joe’s managed to plate one run in the home half of the sixth inning as Bardine’s earned a 9-3 victory.
Both teams entered the game sporting identical 20-3 records.
Pickle Burket was 2 for 4 with three runs scored to pace the Meat Links, while teammate Joey Razza was 2 for 4. Luke Bulebosh was 1 for 4 with two runs scored, followed by teammate Tyler Samide, who was 1 for 4 with one run scored. Leland Weideburg added one single for Bardine’s, while Mason Eicher, Vinny Razza and Miles Smith scored one run apiece.
Brody Chismar led the Owls at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with one run scored, while teammate Josh Short was 1 for 3 in the game. Sam Hochard and Anthony Matthews each scored one run for St. Joe’s.
Eicher was the winning pitcher for Bardine’s as he struck out eight batters and walked a pair. He was relieved by Bulebosh, who struck out two batters in his mound appearance for the Meat Links.
Jayden Struble took the loss for the Owls as he struck out six batters and walked three. Chismar made a mound appearance for St. Joe’s as he walked two batters in the game. Hochard saw time on the hill as well as he struck out one batter for the Owls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.