Greater Latrobe’s Makayla McClain, seated, is joined by Logan McClain, brother, Robert McClain, father, and Danielle McClain, mother, as she signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Mercyhurst University. McClain looks to major in nursing while at Mercyhurst.
McClain signs with Mercyhurst
- PHOTO BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE
-
-
- 0
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- Back for a new year our Factbook 2023 is filled with tons of local info you need.
Download it from our
Special Sections today.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Details emerge about LVSD teacher misconduct allegations
- Ligonier council highlights seasonal events
- Action For Animals anniversary event a success
- Generous donation supports new Surgical Institute at Latrobe Hospital
- LVSD school board responds to Sunshine Act complaints
- Greater Latrobe girls swim/dive team take back-to-back section titles
- McClain signs with Mercyhurst
- Supervisors schedule special meeting on senior tax rebate program ordinance
- Greater Latrobe swimming spilts season finale with Franklin Regional
- Report: flocks of turkeys
Most Popular
Articles
- LVSD school board conducting business behind closed doors
- Diane Graham Sobota
- Derry Area senior Lauren Hood’s 'special' impact
- City officials scrutinize business sign
- Planning commission weighs in on zoning changes, proposed retreat on Rogers family land
- Ohio man nearly hits police car, leads Latrobe Police on chase before wrecking
- Depletion of reserves, large expenses leave Derry Community Pool's future uncertain
- Local eight-year-old ‘sew’ good at farm show
- Cecelia 'Cel' Repak
- Nancy Yvonne King Andiorio
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.