John Boyle and Tim Donaldson combined for a one-hitter to help McCabe’s to a 4-0 victory over Senuta in the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League Saturday.
A big three-run second inning was enough offense for McCabe’s to seal the victory. McCabe’s would add another run in the third inning, which was highlighted by a key hit by Bill Conger, making the game 4-0.
McCabe’s tallied 10 hits on the day to bolster its offense.
Boyle helped his own effort by hitting the only extra-base hit in the game, a double.
Boyle and Donaldson combined for two strikeouts and no walks in their one-hitter. Trace Bocan took the loss for Senuta, striking out four and walking two.
The win moves McCabe’s to 3-0 on the season, while Senuta falls to 3-2.
Wellington 9, Legion 2
It was a batting display of offensive prowess as Wellington outscored Legion 9-2 to claim a WCOTL win Saturday.
The two teams combined for a total of 24 hits.
It was a three-run first inning that gave Wellington the early edge in the game. It would remain 3-0 until the fourth inning when Legion added its only two runs to make the score 3-2.
Wellington added another five runs in the bottom-of-the-fourth inning to go up 8-2. It would add another in the fifth to make it 9-2.
John Janick led Wellington with a double, while Dave Cassler had a double to lead Legion.
Janick earned the win for Wellington striking out three and walking one.
Wellington now sits at 1-2 as does Legion.
Bowman 6, Blue Sky 2
Bowman defeated Blue Sky 6-2 in the WCOTL. Bowman opened the scoring with four runs in the bottom-of-the-second inning and never relinquished the lead.
Scott Bowman had three hits including a double to lead Bowman, while Lou Pianetti also doubled Gary Zuchelli and Jeff Greene contributed two hits
For Blue Sky, Mike Proch added a double while Steve Stanko led the way with two hits.
---
Senuta 0 McCabe’s 4
ab r h ab r h Besteri 3 0 0 Fedele 3 0 1 Faddish 2 0 0 Donaldson 3 1 2 Mancini 2 0 0 Sherrod 3 0 0 Bocan 2 0 0 Ziolko 3 0 1 Parrish 2 0 0 Boyle 3 1 1 Johnson 2 0 0 Zimmerman 2 0 0 Roble 2 0 1 Gustafson 2 1 1 Deichert 2 0 0 Conger 2 1 1 Bilik 2 0 0 Ray 2 0 2 Bailey 2 0 0 Simpson 2 0 1 Cicco 2 0 0 Shoup 1 0 0 Carins 2 0 0 Totals 22 0 1 Totals 28 4 10 Senuta 000 000 0 — 0 1 2 McCabe’s 031 000 x — 4 10 1 Doubles: M: Boyle. Strikeouts by: M: Boyle-1. S: Bocan-4. Winning pitcher: John Boyle. Losing pitcher: Trace Bocan.
---
Legion 2 Wellington 9
ab r h ab r h Dunningham 3 0 0 College 4 1 1 Lininger 3 0 2 Stevens 4 2 2 Greenlee 3 0 0 McKelhaney 4 0 1 Nath 3 0 1 Greiner 4 2 2 Shomo 3 0 1 Janick 4 2 3 Self 3 0 2 Barieri 4 0 2 Charles 3 0 1 Navarro 3 0 0 Cenkner 3 0 0 Mauro 3 1 1 Naughton 2 0 1 Catelland 3 1 2 Stoupis 2 0 0 McNerney 2 1 1 Cassler 2 1 1 Totals 32 2 10 Totals 33 9 14 Legion 000 200 0 — 2 10 3 Wellington 300 510 x — 9 14 1 Doubles: L: Cassler. W: Janick. Strikeouts by: L: Naughton-1. W: Janick-3 Winning pitcher: John Janick. Losing pitcher: Paul Naughton.
---
Blue Sky 2 Bowman 6
ab r h ab r h Loutsenhizer 3 0 0 Zuchelli 4 1 2 Galetka 2 1 1 Krisnoksy 2 0 1 Proch 3 1 1 Pianetti 2 0 1 Wright 3 0 0 Pilipovich 3 0 0 Smith 3 0 1 Ashbaugh 2 0 0 Stanko 2 0 2 Bowman 3 2 3 Nosco 2 0 0 Bashioum 2 1 0 Leasure 3 0 0 Lininger 3 1 1 Hickman 2 0 0 Shirley 2 1 0 Marcocci 2 0 1 Fontaine 3 0 0 Campbell 2 0 1 Greene 3 0 2 Totals 27 2 7 Totals 29 6 10 BS 000 200 0 — 2 7 1 Bowman 040 110 x — 6 10 1 Doubles: B: Bowman, Pianetti. Strikeouts by: BS: Loutsenhizer-4. B: Fontaine-1. Winning pitcher: Curt Fontaine. Losing pitcher: Mark Loutsenhizer
.
