McCabe Funeral Home scored a late three-run victory against Merlin Funeral Home in the 55-older Senior Division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League, while Senuta Pro Chiropractic pounded 18 hits during its eight-run win versus Blue Sky Sign Design Co.
McCabe 15,
Merlin 12
With the score tied at 11, McCabe scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull ahead during its three-run win against Merlin.
McCabe (7-5) led, 1-0, after the first inning. Merlin scored three in the second, while McCabe scored twice to level the score at 3. Merlin added three runs in the third, but McCabe answered with a five-piece to take an 8-6 lead. Merlin scored five runs over the next two innings, and McCabe tallied three runs in the fifth to knot the score at 11. McCabe scored four runs in the sixth, as Merlin pulled one back in the seventh but fell short in a 15-12 defeat.
Doug Smartnick went four-for-four and scored three runs to pace McCabe, which scored 15 runs off 15 hits.
Greg Stiles tallied three singles and a run, while Randy Campbell singled twice and crossed the plate. Al Saiani went two-for-two, with two singles.
Doug Bailey recorded three hits to lead Merlin offensively, including a double and two runs scored. Bob Bitman added three singles and a run, while Don Cooke singled twice. Rick Cairns and John Greenlee each had two singles and scored a run.
Dave Donaldson earned the win on the mound with three strikeouts. Ray Shaffer took the loss, fanning two and walking four.
Senuta 11,
Blue Sky 3
Senuta Pro Chiropractic had 10 players record hits for 11 runs during its eight-run win against Blue Sky Sign Design Co.
Senuta (9-3) led, 1-0, after the first, and scored three more in the third. Senuta took an 8-0 lead in the fourth, with Blue Sky (4-8) recording a two-run fourth to pull within six. A three-run fifth put Senuta ahead, 11-2, as Blue Sky added a seventh-inning run in its eight-run defeat.
Mike Brozewicz had two singles and scored twice to lead Senuta at the plate. Scott Bowman, Ray Lininger, Tom Shirley, Joe Mauro, Lou Pianetti and Jerry Fagert each singled twice and plated a run. Joe Faddish also singled twice for Senuta.
Ernie Downs recorded three hits for Blue Sky, including a double and a run scored. Jeff Hickman tallied three singles and crossed the plate, while Steve Krisnosky and Bruce each Mancini singled twice.
Beany Shoup was the winning pitcher, with two strikeouts and a walk. Dave Rohaus walked two in defeat.
Senuta 103 430 0 — 11 18 0Blue Sky 000 200 1 — 3 12 0 Doubles: Downs (B) Strikeouts by: Shoup-2, Bowman-1 (S); Rohaus-0, Hickman-1, Proch-1 (B) Base on balls by: Shoup-1, Bowman-0 (S); Rohaus-2, Hickman-0, Proch-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Beany Shoup Losing pitcher: Dave Rohaus
Merlin 033 320 1 — 12 14 5McCabe 125 034 x — 15 15 4 Doubles: Bailey, Cooke, Basile, Bengel (Me) Strikeouts by: Donaldson-3, Stiles-0 (Mc); Shaffer-2, Cooke-3, Bengel-0, Stanko-0 (Me) Base on balls by: Donaldson-0, Stiles-3 (Mc); Shaffer-4, Cooke-6, Bengel-1, Stanko-0 (Me) Winning pitcher: Dave Donaldson Losing pitcher: Ray Shaffer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.