McCabe Funeral Home, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home and Senuta Pro Chiropractic all won games in the 55-older Senior Division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
McCabe defeated Wellington Resource Group, while Hartman-Graziano bested Blue Sky Sign Design Company. Senuta Pro Chiropractic also defeated Merlin Funeral Home, all on Saturday. Latrobe Legion had a bye this week.
McCabe 9,
Wellington 5
The middle innings helped McCabe Funeral Home score a four-run victory against Wellington Resource Group.
McCabe (5-3) led 4-3 through three innings, but extended the advantage to 7-3 following a three-run fifth. Wellington (0-9) scored twice in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Dave Donaldson led McCabe offensively with two hits, including a double, while Randy Campbell tripled. Doug Smartnick doubled and scored, while Tim Donaldson had a hit and two runs. Paul Roble singled and scored, while Greg Stiles crossed twice for McCabe, which put up nine runs on eight hits.
Scott Duchateau singled twice to guide Wellington offensively. Jerry Kengersky, John College, Scott McIlnay and Mark Sherrod all singled and scored for Wellington, which scored five runs on eight hits.
Campbell was the winning pitcher with zero strikeouts and three walks. McIlnay suffered the loss with a strikeout and two walks.
Hartman-Graz. 11
Blue Sky 7
Two big innings helped Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home defeat Blue Sky Sign Design Company.
Blue Sky (3-4) opened a quick 6-0 lead through two innings with a five-run first and one more in the second. Hartman-Graziano (3-4) responded with four runs in the bottom of the second, making it 6-4 before closing it out with a seven-run fifth inning to set the final.
Dave Fairman paced Hartman-Graziano with two doubles and a run scored, while Bruce Frerotte singled twice and scored two runs. Ray Wright and Clint Fontaine both singled twice and scored a run, while Dan Shirley had a hit and two runs scored. Mike Gigliotti doubled and scored, while John Janick and Bill Bush both singled and crossed for Hartman-Graziano, which produced 11 runs on 13 hits.
Ernie Downs led Blue Sky at the plate with two singles and two runs scored, while Dave Campbell and Jeff Hickman both singled twice and scored. Tony Marcocci singled twice, while Bruce Mancini and Mike Proch both doubled and crossed for Blue Sky, which scored seven runs on 11 hits.
Curt Fontaine was the winning pitcher, while Hickman suffered the loss.
Senuta Pro 6,
Merlin 2
Senuta Pro Chiropractic scored a four-run victory against Merlin Funeral Home on Saturday.
Senuta Pro (7-1) produced runs in four of six innings, holding a 3-0 lead through four innings, 4-1 after five and 6-1 after six complete.
Lou Pianetti led the Senuta offense with three singles and a run scored, while Scott Bowman added two hits, including a double and a run. Trace Bocan singled and scored twice and Joe Mauro singled and scored for Senuta, which put up six runs on 11 hits.
Gary Zuchelli paced Merlin (5-3) offensively with two hits, including a double and a run, while Don Cooke also singled twice. Jeff Kurcaba singled and scored and Paul Smith doubled for Merlin, which produced two runs on 10 hits.
Bocan was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks. Cooke suffered the loss.
———
Merlin 000 010 1 — 2 10 4Senuta 002 112 x — 6 11 0 Doubles: Smith, Zuchelli (M); Bowman (S) Strikeouts by: Bocan-2, Bowman-1, Shoup-0 (S); Cooke-0, Bengel-0, Stanko-0 (M) Base on balls by: Bocan-0, Bowman-0, Shoup-1 (S); Cooke-0, Bengel-0, Stanko-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Don Cooke
McCabe 013 030 2 — 9 8 0Wellington 003 002 0 — 5 8 3 Doubles: D Donaldson, Smartnick (M) Triples: Campbell (M) Strikeouts by: Campbell-0, Fedele-1, D Donaldson-0 (M); McIlnay-1, Besterci-0, Greiner-0 (W) Base on balls by: Campbell-3, Fedele-3, D Donaldson-0 (M); McIlnay-2, Besterci-6, Greiner-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Randy Campbell Losing pitcher: Scott McIlnay
Blue Sky 510 010 0 — 7 11 0Hartman-Graz. 040 070 0 — 11 13 0 Doubles: Mancini, Proch (BS); Fairman-2, Gigliotti (H-G) Strikeouts by: Fontaine-0, Janick-3, Fairman-0 (H-G); Hickman-0, Rohaus-2, Downs-0, Proch-0 (BS) Base on balls by: Fontaine-0, Janick-1, Fairman-1 (H-G); Hickman-1, Rohaus-4, Downs-0, Proch-1 (BS) Winning pitcher: Curt Fontaine Losing pitcher: Jeff Hickman
