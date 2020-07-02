McCabe Funeral Home defeated Wellington Resource Group, 13-9, during a 55-older Senior Division game of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers.
McCabe (2-1) led 4-0 through one inning, but fell behind after Wellington (0-3) took a 5-4 lead after two. McCabe jumped ahead for good with seven straight runs.
Randy Campbell led McCabe with three hits, including a double and one run. Jeff Simpson, Tim Fedele and Dave Donaldson all singled twice and combined to score three runs. Doug Smartnick doubled and crossed twice, while Tim Donaldson also had a hit and two runs. Tom Vaughn, Al Saiani, Paul Roble and Manny Navarro all singled and scored for McCabe, which put up 13 runs on 15 hits.
Tom McKee guided Wellington with two hits, including a double and a run, while Bill Ankeny, Tom Buerkle, Jerry Kengersky, John College, Scott McIlnay, Art Boyle, John Greiner and Mark Sherrod all singled and scored. Scott Duchateau also doubled for Wellington, which put up nine runs on 13 hits.
Tim Donaldson was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and zero walks. Dave McCracken took the loss with one strikeout and three walks.
———
Wellington 050 004 0 — 9 13 2McCabe 400 522 x — 13 15 2 Doubles: McKee, Duchateau (W); Smartnick, Campbell (M) Strikeouts by: T Donaldson-4, Tetkoski-1, D Donaldson-1 (M); McCracken-1, Besterci-1, McIlnay-0 (W) Base on balls by: T Donaldson-0, Tetkoski-5, D Donaldson-0 (M); McCracken-3, Besterci-4, McIlnay-1 (W) Winning pitcher: Tim Donaldson Losing pitcher: Dave McCracken
