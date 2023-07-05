Mazzoni receives All-State honors for javelin

Derry Area assistant track coach Greg Rager, throwing coach David McNichol, Sophia Mazzoni, head track and field coach Mark Curcio, assistant track coach Gene Brisbane and athletic committee member David Krinock.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Sophia Mazzoni, a sophomore at Derry Area High School, has been selected as the Pennsylvania State Track and Field Coaches Association All-State selection for girls javelin.

This recognition is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport. Mazzoni’s head coach, Mark Curcio, credits her success to her commitment to hard work.

