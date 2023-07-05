Mazzoni receives All-State honors for javelin

Sophia Mazzoni, a sophomore at Derry Area High School, has been selected as the Pennsylvania State Track and Field Coaches Association All-State selection for girls javelin.
This recognition is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport. Mazzoni’s head coach, Mark Curcio, credits her success to her commitment to hard work.
“Sophia is an extremely hard worker,” Curcio said. “She has put in countless hours of practice and shown great dedication to her craft. Her success is well-deserved.”
Mazzoni’s impressive track record speaks for itself. She was the 2023 WPIAL javelin champion and the 2023 PIAA javelin runner-up. These accomplishments demonstrate her skill and talent in the javelin event.
Mazzoni’s selection as the Pennsylvania State Track and Field Coaches Association All-State selection for girls javelin is a great achievement. Her hard work and dedication have paid off, and she serves as an inspiration to other young athletes.
