In Day two of the WPIAL Section Doubles held at Franklin Regional Thursday, the Greater Latrobe team of Avery Massaro and Taylor Shanefelter faced the Franklin Regional team of Michelle Yan and Lucy Zheng in the semifinals. Massaro and Shanefelter fell to the Franklin Regional team, 6-1, 6-0.
Massaro and Shanefelter then faced Ambur Orowitz and Lexi Colianni of Kiski Area in the consolation match. Massaro and Shanefelter won 6-2, 6-1.
