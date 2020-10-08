Ask head coach Jason Marucco, and he will tell you that Greater Latrobe got better as a football team last week.
And, no, the Wildcats didn’t win. They didn’t lose, either.
Heck, they didn’t even play.
Because one of Gateway’s players tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), Greater Latrobe’s WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference home game was postponed, for now. And the way it’s looking, with a condensed regular season and teams across the district — one of them Gateway — having to shuffle around their schedules, that game might never be played.
“As it stands now, there’s really no place in the schedule for it with the way the season has been set up,” Marucco reasoned. “We really don’t know what’s going to happen with it.”
All things considered, Marucco would rather have played last week, even if Gateway is the No. 2-ranked team in Class 5A.
But Marucco said the Wildcats (0-1, 1-2) put the open date to good use leading up to Friday’s, 7 p.m. conference contest at winless Connellsville Area (0-2, 0-4).
“You always want to have a game,” Marucco stated, “if nothing else than for the seniors. You’re only afforded so many games in your high school career.
“But from a team standpoint, when adversity comes up because of a schedule change, you want to be able to take advantage of it, and I certainly think we did that. We got better last week without having a football game, and that’s what we needed to do at this point in the season.”
Greater Latrobe’s season, as far as maybe making the playoffs, hinges on its final three — and possibly four — conference games. So the Wildcats went to work on the things they can control right now, and that was a little bit of everything.
“You’re somewhat prepared for things like that under the circumstances,” Marucco said in reference to not playing last week. “We knew going into the season that there was always going to be that possibility.”
With no game, the team ratcheted up the intensity in practice a couple of those days. One of those was Friday, when the Wildcats — to simulate an actual game as much as they could — went to Memorial Stadium to work out.
“Our practices last Thursday and Friday were more physical than they usually would’ve been during a normal week,” Marucco indicated.
At least part of that was devoted to Football 101, not that Greater Latrobe doesn’t do that anyway. However, Marucco said the Wildcats put a little more emphasis on it.
“You don’t really want to be talking about getting back to the basics. You want to be doing that all season,” Marucco underscored.
“But we certainly did stress the fundamentals in our individual periods. We worked on honing our skills during that time.
“You always have to have have backup plans. We were just able to use the time to do some self-scouting in all three phases of the game and add that to our preparation for Connellsville.”
And Marucco warns not to be misled by Connellsville Area’s record. The Falcons have shown that they can score points — they average 25 a game, only six less than Greater Latrobe — but have given up 201 in four games compared to 107 in three for the Wildcats.
“They’re talented offensively,” is how Marucco described the Falcons. “They certainly pose some problems for defenses.”
First among the players Greater Latrobe will have to concentrate on is 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior running back Ky’ron Craggette. He’s had 100-yard rushing games this season and scored two of Connellsville Area’s three touchdowns in last week’s 42-21 conference loss against Franklin Regional.
“We can’t let him get going,” Marucco said of Craggette. “When he gets going, he’s tough to bring down in the open field.”
The Falcons also have a more-than-capable quarterback in senior Gage Gillott (6-0, 190), the team’s placekicker, as well. Their leading receiver is junior Jason McBride (5-7, 130), who often lines up in the slot.
“Gillott does a good job of getting the ball to those guys and can make plays running with it,” Marucco noted. “They sort of mix it up. Whichever player has the hot hand is the one they’re going to look to get the ball to.
“We know we’re going to have to run to the football and pursue better. Then, we need to tackle as a team.”
When last we saw the Wildcats, they got a career passing game from 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback Landan Carns. He tossed for 364 yards and four touchdowns, two each to senior running back Dylan Gustafson (5-10, 170) and senior tight end Tucker Knupp (6-0, 225), who combined for nine catches for 243 yards in a 52-44 non-conference defeat to Upper St. Clair two weeks ago.
In that game, Gustafson also rushed for 92 yards, giving him 246 in three games on 44 carries (5.5 average) and six touchdowns total (four running, two receiving). Carns has now passed for 650 yards and six TDs (three interceptions), completing 39 of 80 attempts, with another 148 yards on the ground in 25 tries (5.9 average) while Knupp has 13 receptions for 232 yards and three scores, and senior wide receiver Nate Stemmerich (5-8, 155) eight for 140.
And much of the credit for that goes to Greater Latrobe’s offensive line that returned four starters from last year. Three of them are seniors in center Alex Aiello (5-7, 210), guard Payton Hrehovchak (5-10, 190) and tackle Isaac Landry (5-11, 225) while guard Tyler Lynch (6-0, 230) is a junior. The only player new to the lineup as a starter is junior tackle Jacob Brisky (6-2, 230).
