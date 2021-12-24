Jason Marucco, the Greater Latrobe football coach, has decided to resign from his position, as first reported Thursday afternoon by the Westmoreland Sports Network. Marucco confirmed his decision, although the move cannot become official until approved at the Greater Latrobe School Board meeting in January.
Marucco, a 1991 graduate of Greater Latrobe, served at the helm of the Wildcats for the past eight seasons. Prior to becoming the head coach, he held assistant roles at Greater Latrobe, East Allegheny, and Mount Pleasant Area.
Last season, the Wildcats went 3-7 overall, including 1-4 in the Class 5A Big East Conference, and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The campaign concluded with a 42-0 loss at home against Penn-Trafford, which eventually won the WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A state championship. Prior to that contest, Marucco highlighted that his players displayed tremendous effort and pride all throughout the season.
“Our guys have continued to come to practice, prepare every day at every team session with the mindset that they’re going to go out and win the game Friday night, and continue to play the entire time no matter what happens,” he said. “Our guys have done that all year, and I wouldn’t expect anything less this Friday night.”
Greater Latrobe is expected to drop to Class 4A in 2022 because of new PIAA enrollment numbers. A 26-17 road loss in the penultimate game of the 2021 season against Woodland Hills eliminated Greater Latrobe from WPIAL playoff contention in Class 5A this past season.
Greater Latrobe lost seven games in 2021. In four of those games — Norwin, Kiski Area, Franklin Regional, Woodland Hills — the Wildcats held a fourth-quarter lead, but ultimately lost. Greater Latrobe couldn’t protect a 26-point lead against Franklin Regional during a wild one-point defeat, as the Wildcats lost five of their last six games.
Marucco declined to go into any detail on his resignation.
Greater Latrobe last reached the WPIAL postseason in 2019, falling to Penn Hills in the first round of the 5A bracket. The Wildcats also qualified for the playoffs in 2018 and lost to Penn Hills in that year, as well. It was the first time in 13 years that Greater Latrobe made back-to-back playoff appearances.
After replacing Ray Reitz following the 2013 campaign, Marucco compiled a record of 20-56, including a 12-42 mark in conference play. Marucco was tabbed to serve as an assistant coach at the PSFCA East-West All-Star game in the 2020 season, but it was canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Marucco is an instructor at Greater Latrobe, teaching science and secondary biology at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Marucco, who played under Ron Baldonieri and John Bainbridge, was only the second Greater Latrobe graduate to return to his alma mater and serve as head football coach. Baldonieri, a 1968 graduate who played football from 1965-67, was the first, coaching at Greater Latrobe from 1987-89.
Marucco also played at Allegheny College from 1991-94, receiving the 1994 George Coon Memorial Football Award, which is given to a player in the senior class whose desire to participate and dedication to team success earned the highest respect of his fellow teammates.
