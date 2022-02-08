Marion Center too much for Lady Rams, 52-30

Host Marion Center raced to a huge first-half lead Monday en route to a 52-30 win over Ligonier Valley in a girls’ basketball exhibition matchup.
The Lady Rams (2-16) struggled early against the Lady Stingers, their former District 6 Heritage Conference foes. Ligonier Valley trailed 26-8 after one quarter and by 23 points, 38-15, at halftime.
The Lady Rams managed a 15-14 edge in the second half, holding Marion Center scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Madison Marinchak paced Ligonier Valley with 17 points, including a 6-for-8 showing from the free throw line, and three steals. She also connected on a trio of three-pointers.
Lyla Barr added eight points for the Lady Rams, while Sydnee Foust had eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Mara Myers chipped in five rebounds and Maddie Griffin finished with three steals.
Marion Center’s Lydia Miller led all scorers with 20 points, while teammate Kaelee Elkin also tallied double figures with 14. Both hit a pair of three-pointers.
Ligonier Valley continues a rugged stretch — five games in as many days — at 5:30 p.m. today when it travels to Mount Pleasant Area for a section matchup.
