Matthew Marinchak has played leading scorer many nights for the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team. On Tuesday night, he played hero.
The senior guard hit a layup with two seconds left in regulation to help push the Rams past host Steel Valley, 79-77, in a Class 3A, Section 3 battle.
“We got the ball with 20 seconds left, called a basic pick-and-roll and gave him a chance,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said of Marinchak. “He just went hard and attacked the basket.”
Marinchak finished with a team-best 32 points and eight rebounds for Ligonier Valley, which evened its overall record to 6-6 and moved to 3-1 in section play.
The Rams have now won three straight — beating Southmoreland, Valley and Steel Valley — following a three-game skid.
Marinchak, who is averaging more than 23 points per game, has exceeded the 30-point mark five times this season.
But he was far from the only Ram to contribute offensively, as the team boasted four double-digit scorers. Dylan Rhoades finished with 12 points for Ligonier Valley, while Jacob Hollick added 11 points and Haden Sierocky chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
Rhoades and Connor Tunstall also connected on a pair of three-pointers. Tunstall added eight points off the bench.
And as it turned out, every point was needed as Ligonier Valley had to combat Steel Valley’s high-scoring duo of Makhai Valentine and Cruce Brookins.
Valentine finished with a game-best 41 points — which included 17 field goals and a 6 for 8 showing at the free throw line — while Brookins added 24.
“They’re tremendous players,” Gustin said of the duo. He also credited the Rams’ strong first-half defense, which held Steel Valley to 10 points in the second quarter, one of the baskets being a trey from more than 25 feet out.
For the game, Valentine and Brookins combined to score all but 12 of Steel Valley’s points.
Ligonier Valley took command of the contest early, leading 21-18 after one quarter and outscoring the Ironmen by 12 points in the second to take a 43-28 lead into intermission.
Steel Valley (3-7 overall, 0-4 section) cut into the deficit by holding a 25-20 scoring edge in the third quarter and 24-16 in the final frame.
“The first half we did a really good job defensively and they started chipping away, but we had our senior team out there and they held on,” Gustin said.
Ligonier Valley continues section play at 7:15 p.m. Friday when it hosts Shady Side Academy. Both teams will enter play with identical 3-1 records in the section.
“We’re in a good spot — we’re where we want to be,” Gustin said. “We don’t have any easy teams in our section, so we’ll take the win and get ready for Shade Side.”
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.