It was supposed to be a stiff non-conference test for the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team.
Tell that to the red-hot Rams, who were excited to be home for just the fourth time this season.
Ligonier Valley led wire-to-wire and took it to North Star, handing the Cougars their second loss of the season during a 69-58 exhibition victory at Ligonier Valley on Friday.
“I’m happy to get a win,” Ligonier Valley coach John Berger said. “(North Star) only had one loss and our seniors have only lost three games on this floor. We don’t want to lose.”
Ligonier Valley won its 10th straight game and improved to 13-2 overall. The Rams, who are a perfect 8-0 in District 6 Heritage Conference play, haven’t lost a game since a Dec. 13 setback against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
The Rams have played 15 games this season, including 11 on the road. Friday’s exhibition against North Star was just the fourth home game of the season for the Rams. They could play five more at home, including two next week, starting with a District 6 Heritage Conference tilt against Saltsburg on Monday (7:15 p.m.).
“The last couple weeks, the seniors know that it’s almost over,” Berger said. “They don’t want to lose. I think we’re just really starting to play good basketball right now.”
Michael Marinchak and Matthew Marinchak led the charge for Ligonier Valley against North Star, both with 17 points.
Michael Marinchak scored his 1,500th career point on a driving layup from the baseline in the final 20 seconds of the third quarter, pushing the LV lead to 15 points, 58-43, at the time.
Michael Marinchak has 1,502 career points. He’s just 14 points from becoming the No. 2 all-time scorer in school history. Adam Stinogle is currently No. 2 in Ligonier Valley history with 1,515 points, establishing the mark in 2004.
Stinogle was the leading scorer in Ligonier Valley history until Marrek Paola broke the record last season. Paola, now at Seton Hill University, finished his high school career as LV’s all-time leader with 1,912 points.
“I had the pleasure of coaching the No. 1 leading scorer and possibly No. 2,” Berger said of Michael Marinchak, who is also his nephew. “He should get (the record) Monday at home.”
The Rams had four players in double figures, including the Marinchak brothers. Isaac Neidbalson scored 14 points, all in the first half, and Kyle Silk added 11 points.
“We were ready tonight,” Berger said. “We wanted to play.”
The Rams certainly displayed that in the first quarter. Ligonier Valley forced five turnovers and led, 10-0, in the first two minutes of the game. The Rams continued to carry the momentum, twice, holding leads of 10 and 11 points before ending the opening quarter with a 25-15 advantage.
It was a stark contrast to the 16-point effort that preceded a 37-point eruption during Wednesday’s Heritage Conference rout at Purchase Line.
“We either come out real fast or we wait until the second quarter,” Berger said of his team. “You never know.
“But I’m happy with everything they did. They were excited and they were at home.”
Neidbalson pushed the lead to 13 points in the first minute of the second quarter with his 12th point in nine minutes. He scored again later in the quarter to give Ligonier Valley a 14-point advantage, 35-21, with 2:21 to play in the half.
Ligonier Valley led by 15 points thanks to Matthew Marinchak’s triple with 33 seconds left in the half. But a pair of baskets allowed North Star to trim the deficit to 11 points, 38-27, at halftime.
The Rams never let the lead slip below 10 points in the second quarter, despite hot outside shooting from North Star’s Andy Zuchelli, who drained five three-pointers and finished with a game-high 27 points.
Berger said the Rams switched to a box-and-one defense — a hybrid man and zone approach — to mark Zuchelli.
“I think that’s the first time since I got back into coaching that we went to a box-and-one,” Berger said. “But it was effective and we have the kids who can do it with speed. It’s hard to match our kids quickness-wise.
“When we switched to a box-and-one, that helped. That was the main thing because (Zuchelli) could’ve sat out there and shot all night. He’s a heck of a shooter.”
Twice, North Star got the deficit to single digits, nine and eight points, in the first three minutes of the third quarter, but that was the closest the Cougars could get. A 6-0 spurt got the Ligonier Valley lead back to 14 points, 48-34, and another one later in the third quarter gave the Rams a 16-point lead, 56-40, with 1:14 to play in the period.
Ligonier Valley led by 13 points through three periods, but a pair of quick fast-break buckets by Jaicob Hollick, followed by a Matthew Marinchak field goal gave the Rams a 19-point lead, 64-45, in the first 90 seconds of the quarter.
Matthew Marinchak’s third three-pointer made it a 19-point game again with 3:41 to play, as the Rams rolled to their 10th straight win.
“North Star is a really good team,” Berger said. “I was worried about them. We watched them on film and we know they can really shoot. This is nice, especially for our seniors.”
Ligonier Valley also won, 57-9, in junior varsity action. No other information was provided.
———
NORTH STAR (58)
Zuchelli 8-6-27; Stevens 5-0-12; Lane 4-1-10; Solarczyk 3-0-6; Yoder 0-1-1; Huzsek 1-0-2; Pristas 0-0-0; Hause 0-0-0; Peterman 0-0-0; Steltzer 0-0-0; Ludwick 0-0-0; Pavlik 0-0-0; Shepley 0-0-0; White 0-0-0; Fish 0-0-0; Smith 0-0-0. Totals, 21-8(13)—58
LIGONIER VALLEY (69)
Mi. Marinchak 7-1-17; Neidbalson 5-4-14; Ma. Marinchak 6-2-17; Silk 5-1-11; Ludwig 3-0-6; Mills 0-0-0; Seftas 0-0-0; Higgins 0-0-0; Hollick 2-0-4; Grzywinski 0-0-0; Golden 0-0-0; Rhoades 0-0-0; Fox 0-0-0; Smykal 0-0-0. Totals, 28-8(16)—69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.