The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team had a rough start, but Matthew Marinchak and the Rams enjoyed a strong finish.
Marinchak led the charge, as Ligonier Valley quickly rallied from an early hole for its first section win of the season, 79-65, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 contest at East Allegheny on Tuesday.
“It was a nice team win,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said. “It’s always nice to get a section win on the road.”
Ligonier Valley improved to 1-1 in the section and 3-3 overall. The Rams have won consecutive games after losing three of their first four contests.
Marinchak paced the Rams with a game-high 35 points on 13 field goals, including five three-pointers and four free throws. Marinchak, who became the 13th placer in school history to score 1,000 points earlier this season, has eclipsed 30 points in three of the Rams’ six games, all wins. Marinchak has 150 points this season, or an average of 25 points per game.
“Matthew played another fabulous game,” Gustin said. “When he gets his shot going, it’s hard for any team to slow him down, as he gets a groove where he can shoot the ball from anywhere and it has a good chance to go in.”
East Allegheny held a two-point lead, 20-18, through one quarter, but that wasn’t the case early in the game.
The Wildcats opened the game on a 10-0 run, as Ligonier Valley fell behind early. It was eerily reminiscent of losses last week against Greensburg Central Catholic and South Allegheny, but Ligonier Valley rallied and trailed by just two points after eight minutes.
“In the second quarter, we got into a rhythm on offense and made some big threes versus their zone and that got them out of it,” Gustin said.
After a rocky first quarter, Ligonier Valley owned the second period, outscoring the Wildcats by a 21-12 margin. Ligonier Valley took a seven-point lead, 39-32, into the break, but the Rams continued to pour on the pressure in the third quarter.
Ligonier Valley went on a run of its own and outscored East Allegheny, 27-10, in the third to take an insurmountable 24-point lead, 66-42, into the final eight minutes. East Allegheny bested Ligonier Valley by 10 points in the fourth, 23-13, but it wasn’t enough.
After East Allegheny held a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter, Ligonier Valley took command in the middle two periods, outscoring the Wildcats by a 48-22 margin to pull away.
“When they went man-to-man, we were about to attack the paint and really extended our lead into the second half,” Gustin said.
Marinchak had plenty of support offensively, as Haden Sierocky finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points on seven field goals, while pulling down 10 rebounds. He also ran the point for the Rams in the second half.
Joey Kondisko was also in double figures for the Rams with 10 points, while Dylan Rhoades returned from injury to contribute six points. Rhoades, a starter, missed time earlier in the season with an injury. Jaicob Hollick, who averaged 10 points a game last season, remains out, in addition to reserve center Conner Little. Gustin expects them back in the lineup by January.
“It was nice to get Dylan Rhoades back in the rotation for some minutes, which helps our depth and experience,” Gustin said.
Gustin likes where his team is at heading into some tough games against bigger schools at the Kiski Area Holiday Tournament.
The Rams are scheduled to face Knoch, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Yough on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the same time. Ligonier Valley is slated to meet host Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 to close out the tournament. Knoch is currently 1-4 overall, while Yough is 3-2 and Kiski Area owns a 5-1 mark.
“That will give us good competition before starting section play again in January,” Gustin said. “We hope to carry some momentum and get healthy as we return in January.”
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (79)
Kondisko 4-0-12; Sierocky 7-0-14; Marinchak 13-4-35; Tunstall 2-1-7; Grzywinski 2-0-4; Hollick 1-0-3; Rhoades 2-2-6. Totals, 31-7(11)—79
EAST ALLEGHENY (65)
Smith 13-0-26; Rutledge 6-0-13; Burt 8-1-22; Anderson 1-0-2; Chase 1-0-2. Totals, 29-1(1)—65
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 18 21 27 13 — 79 E. Allegheny 20 12 10 23 — 65
Three-point field goals: Marinchak-5, Tunstall-2, Kondisko-2, Hollick; Burt-5, Rutledge
