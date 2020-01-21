It wasn’t their best showing of the season, but Michael Marinchak and the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team got it done.
The Rams picked up another victory, defeating Saltsburg, 77-69, during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Monday at Ligonier Valley.
Marinchak became the No. 2 all-time scorer in Ligonier Valley history in the victory. Marinchak entered the game with 1,502 points, just 14 from taking the No. 2 spot. And he passed Adam Stinogle, who was previously second with 1,515 points after he established the mark in 2004.
Marinchak finished the game with 20 points and seven rebounds, and now is the No. 2 all-time scorer in school history with 1,522 career points. Stinogle was the leading scorer in Ligonier Valley history until Marrek Paola broke the record last season. Paola, now at Seton Hill University, finished his high school career as Ligonier Valley’s all-time leader with 1,912 points.
Ligonier Valley won its 11th straight game on Monday. The Rams remain a perfect 9-0 in conference play and improved to 14-2 overall. Their last loss came more than a month ago, on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
Included in the 11-game run are seven in conference play. The Rams scored exhibition victories against Juniata Valley and North Star while also capturing the Purchase Line Holiday Tournament with wins against Harmony Area and Clearfield Area.
Ligonier Valley’s next test comes today in a Heritage Conference road game at winless Blairsville. The Rams routed Blairsville, 75-17, at home on Dec. 18.
Ligonier Valley played at home for the third time in four games, a unique run considering the Rams have spent most of the season away from home. The Rams have played 16 games this season, including 11 on the road.
Monday’s tilt was just the fifth home game of the season for the Rams. They could play four more at home — depending on how the playoffs shake out — including one more later this week against Homer-Center.
For now, the Rams feel fortunate to not just play at home, but also score an eight-point victory against a solid Saltsburg team on Monday.
“Defensively, we did not play well, and offensively we were settling for threes,” Ligonier Valley coach John Berger said. “Once we realized we could not be stopped when driving to the bucket, we were able to get a lead and keep it.”
But it didn’t come easy for the Rams.
Kyle Silk led the charge with a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Michael Marinchak followed with his historic 20-point outing while younger brother Matthew Marinchak also ended in double figures with 12 points. Isaac Neidbalson also contributed eight points and 10 rebounds for the Rams.
Saltsburg kept pace with LV in the first quarter, as the Rams led by just one point, 23-22, through eight minutes. The Trojans continued to run with the Rams and trailed by just two points, 39-37, at the halftime break. Michael Shirley led the Trojans with 17 points.
Ligonier Valley started to gain control in the third quarter, but the game remained close. The Rams outscored Saltsburg, 19-15, in the third period to carry a six-point advantage, 58-52, heading into the final eight minutes.
Ligonier Valley was able to hang on for the victory, besting the Trojans by two points in the fourth quarter to come away with the eventual eight-point win.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again in eight days, as the Rams travel to Saltsburg for another conference showdown on Jan. 29 in the second-to-last game of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.