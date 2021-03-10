Single-game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ final five home games at PPG Paints Arena in March will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com/penguins.
Penguins season ticket holders will receive an exclusive pre-sale prior to the general public on-sale date. Details will be communicated by email.
Tickets will be sold in pods of two, three and four to allow for social distancing. Fans will be given suggested arrival times and gates to enter based upon the location of their seats.
In addition, a limited number of private PNC Legends Level suites are available and can accommodate eight guests. For more information, please call 412-642-PENS.
Fans can purchase tickets to games on Sunday, March 21 (1 p.m., New Jersey), Wednesday, March 24 (8 p.m., Buffalo), Thursday, March 25 (7 p.m., Buffalo), Saturday, March 27 (7 p.m., New York Islanders), and 7 p.m., Monday, March 29, against the New York Islanders.
There are new policies for Penguins’ games at PPG Paints Arena, which are located on the team’s website. Policies include mobile ticketing, mandatory face masks, prohibited bags and cashless transactions.
Tickets for home games in April and May will go on sale at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.