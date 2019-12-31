PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators, 5-2, on Monday.
Malkin, who continued a six-game point streak, has seven goals and 24 points in his last 13 games.
Jake Guentzel also had a three-point night, but he left the game at 6:55 of the third period after scoring his 20th goal of the season. Guentzel scored Pittsburgh’s fifth goal on a tap-in, partial empty-net feed from Malkin, but he crashed hard into the wall and immediately went to the dressing room. The goal was Guentzel’s 200th NHL point.
Patric Hornqvist scored his seventh and Dominik Simon his fourth for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 10 of 12.
Tristan Jarry stopped 24 shots to win his sixth straight game. He has won eight of his last nine starts and he’s allowed no more than two goals in 14 of 18 appearances this season.
Nick Paul scored twice for the Senators, who had their five-game point streak snapped. Paul, who scored in Ottawa’s home loss on Sunday against New Jersey, has three goals in his last two games.
Marcus Hogberg made 28 saves for the Senators.
Pittsburgh has 15 wins and points in 19 of 22 games against the Senators dating back to Jan. 27, 2013. The Penguins have won eight straight against Ottawa.
The Senators, who have five wins in 22 road games this season, haven’t won in Pittsburgh since April 13, 2014. The Senators have three wins in 22 games at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena since 2010.
Pittsburgh has won 14 of 22 games without captain Sidney Crosby, who has been out since November because of core muscle surgery.
In 140 games without Crosby, Malkin has 75 goals and 192 points. In 20 games without Crosby this season, Malkin has 11 goals and 32 points. Pittsburgh has won 14 of 22 games without Crosby this season.
Malkin opened the scoring 27 seconds into the game when he beat Hogberg with a glove-side wrist shot during a two-on-one. Guentzel assisted on the goal, giving him points in four straight. Guentzel has 12 goals and 29 points in his last 20 games.
Simon gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead at 11:44 of the first period. Simon was under pressure when he took a cross-ice pass and flipped a backhander past Hogberg from the side of the crease.
Paul scored at 4:21 of the second period for the Senators to make it 2-1, but Malkin regained Pittsburgh’s two-goal advantage 1:41 later with his second goal of the game. Bryan Rust, who had the primary assist, has points in eight of his last nine games with seven goals and 15 points during that span.
Paul scored his second goal for the Senators at 15:58 of the second, but again, Pittsburgh immediately answered. Hornqvist scored 53 seconds after Paul’s goal to give Pittsburgh a 4-2 lead entering the third period.
