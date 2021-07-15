The return to everyday life after the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affects local racing and major events.
Drag racing fans will once again experience the sound and smell of Nostalgia Funny Cars as Keystone Raceway Park hosts the 13th annual “Good Vibrations Motorsports Funny Car Nationals” on Saturday at the New Alexandria facility.
After being postponed in 2020, Nostalgia Alcohol Funny Car racers from more than a dozen states will once again compete for the title of Funny Car Nationals Champion.
After missing the 2019 event, James Maher and Harvey Williams, both of California, will bring the west coast Funny Cars to Western Pennsylvania to go head-to-head with their mid-west and east coast counterparts.
Maher will be driving the 1985 Ford Tempo-bodied car of his father, Jim Maher. The senior Maher build this car a few years ago after returning to the driver’s seat as a many-time champion of the California Independent Funny Car Association.
His son, James, suffered significant engine damage in his car several weeks ago in California. Jim Maher’s Tempo is a former NHRA Funny Car Champion Kenny Bernstein body that never saw the drag strip.
“It’s a brand-new body,” James explained. “When it came out of the wind tunnel, Bernstein’s team didn’t like the body’s performance in the wind tunnel so, they put it up in the rafters. The body never had paint applied to it, and it was never really touched.
“It’s different than my car, so we made some changes for better visibility. Keystone has a pretty wide groove, so I don’t anticipate any issues.”
Oh, and they made a few repairs to the body after Jim Maher went for a wild ride through the sand trap at Summit Motorsports Park over the weekend when the veteran driver suffered brake and parachute failure.
“We did a little fiberglass and master cylinder repair, but we are ready for the weekend at Keystone,” James said.
Two other drivers are looking forward to their return to KRP after last year’s postponement.
Krista Massarella from New Jersey will be returning to the Funny Car Nationals, but not in the Injected Funny Car class, but moving up to the Blown Alcohol Supercharged Class in her Temporary Insanity Chevy Monza.
“We were ready to race the blown car here last year, but COVID canceled the event,” Massarella said. “I’ve had 20 or so passes in the blown car, and I’ve won the last two Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Car events, including the PID/Keystone Nostalgia Nationals last season.
“The difference between the two cars is the blown motor is a little bit more intense, and you really notice a big difference on the launch and when the parachutes open.”
Robin Stambaugh-Schoeman from Virginia brings a new Generation X Alcohol Funny Car to KRP this year.
The Stambaugh family raced Corvette-bodied funny cars in the past, and the slant nose Chevy Vega is a new car for them.
“We didn’t want to do another Corvette,” Stambaugh-Schoeman said. “I love them; I am a Corvette girl. We talked about it, and we wanted a Chevy, so we went with a slant-nose Vega.
“It’s a different chassis, a different car, and it drives different than the Corvette, I loved that car.”
There will be a test and tune session on Friday, and the Good Vibrations Motorsports Funny Car Nationals gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Sunday will be the rain-date if necessary. Gates open at 3 p.m., go to www.funnycarnationals.com or www.keystonewayracewaypark.com for details.
30th Annual Silver Cup July 20
There is no bigger Sprint Car race in Western Pennsylvania than the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup XXX.
The annual event held on the third Tuesday in July, featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars always brings a huge crowd to Lernerville Speedway in Sarver.
“The 30th running of the Silver Cup for the WoO Sprint Cars has been quite a run,” said Lernerville PR Director Gary Heeman.
“The fans that have seen them all still remember Ed Lynch Jr. crossing the finishing line seems like yesterday. It’s still a significant date in the Month of Money for the Sprint Cars.”
The WoO Sprint Cars kicked off the 30 or so days before the 60th Knoxville Nationals in August with races at Attica Raceway Park and the 38th Annual Kings Royal at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway before arriving at Lernerville on Tuesday, July 20.
Spencer Bayston won the Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, and Carson Macedo won the preliminary WoO Sprint Car feature on Wednesday at Eldora Speedway.
“You won’t want to miss the 30th Silver Cup as it always brings the best Sprint Car drivers in the World,” Heeman said. NASCAR’s Christopher Bell will be driving the Kevin Swindell No. 39 on Tuesday at Lernerville.
Three drivers with ties to Lernerville Speedway have won the Silver Cup.
Ed Lynch Jr, Tim Shaffer, and Dale Blaney have all been victorious at the Sarver oval. Brad Sweet leads the WoO Sprint Car Series points with 13 wins, Carson Macedo second, and David Gravel is third going into Wednesday’s action at Eldora.
A name absent from the top five in WoO points is the 10-time champ, Donny Schatz. The winner of 300 WoO features can never be counted out of mounting a charge during the “Month of Money.” Schatz currently sits sixth in points.
Sye Lynch is first in points on the local front with an 11-point lead over the four-time champ, A.J. Flick. Brandon Matus is third, Michael Bauer is fourth, and Carl Bowser is fifth.
The 30th Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup goes green at 7:30 p.m. on July 20.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY— Michael Duritsky made his return to Latrobe Speedway Stock Car Dirt Track victory lane. Duritsky wasted little time getting to the front and walked away from the competition. It was the second win of the season at Latrobe for Duritsky. Michael Ott was second, and third, went to Ryan Frazee.
Anthony Monteparte made it six wins in seven races in the Latrobe Pure Stocks as he continued his dominance over the pure stock class. Monteparte patiently made his way to the front, then checked out on the field. “The 100 car is on rails this season,” said a happy Monteparte in victory lane. E.J. Rozak finished second, followed by Justin Ruff.
In the Super Late Models, “The Jet” lived up to his moniker in every sense of the word. Jared Miley jumped out to the lead at the initial start of the 30-lap Super Late feature and jetted away from the rest of the field. Miley became the first repeat winner in the super division since the return of the class last season. Area favorite Dan Angelicchio was second, and Matt Lux third.
Bob Pease made it 3-for-3 in trips to victory lane in the 4 Cylinders. Pease used a wealth of patience as he worked his way to the lead and never challenged. Tyler Huffman finished second, and Jeremy Grubbs came in third.
In the Penn Ohio Pro Stock feature, Jason Fosnaught made his first trip to Latrobe Speedway Victory Lane. Fosnaught fought an issue described as a short with the car’s electrical system. Brett McDonald was second, and Brett Hutira finished third.
Latrobe Speedway will host the Laurel Highland Sprint Tour and mid-season double points for Latrobe’s Fast 4 Divisions.
DOG HOLLOW — Hamersville, Ohio’s Justin Clark made his first Dog Hollow visit memorable winning the 20-lap Laurel Highlands RaceSaver 305 Sprint feature. Chad McClellan returned to DHS victory lane for the first time since 2015 in the Super Late Models. McClellan made six winners in six races for the Super Lates. Jeremy Zufall made it three straight wins in the RUSH Stock Cars while Joe Martin won his third Late Model checker. Mike Phillipson became the first repeat winner in the 4 Cylinder division. On Friday, it’s the Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, the 4-Cylinders, the RUSH Stock Cars, and the return of the Super 6 Late Models.
