Former Major League Baseball player and manager Ken Macha, who lives in Unity Township, was part of a 13-member University of Pittsburgh athletics Hall of Fame, 2020 induction class on Tuesday.
Macha has helped the Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) baseball program in the past and he played with the Pirates during his playing career.
Macha is included in a class that also features Jennifer Bruce (women’s basketball), Donna DeMarino Sanft (gymnastics), Chantee Earl (women’s track and field), Craig “Ironhead” Heyward (football), Brandin Knight (men’s basketball), Ann Marie Lucanie (volleyball), Curtis Martin (football), Bob Peck (football), Pat Santoro (wrestling), Jackie Sherrill (football), Arnie Sowell (track and field) and Glenn Scobey “Pop” Warner (football).
Nominations for the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame were solicited from the general public. Candidates had to be five years removed from their final year of collegiate competition and not currently playing professional sports.
A 17-member selection committee evaluated the candidate pool and provided a recommendation on the class to Heather Lyke, University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics.
The 2020 class will receive induction at the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame dinner on Friday, Oct. 16 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The following day, the inductees will be introduced at Heinz Field when the Panthers take on Notre Dame. For Hall of Fame dinner ticket information, visit www.pittsburghpanthers.com/halloffame, e-mail events@athletics.pitt.edu, or call 412-648-0345.
Macha joined Pitt’s baseball team as a freshman walk-on in 1968 and went on to become one of the program’s most accomplished players.
In 1971, he ranked among the nation’s leaders in batting average, RBI and slugging percentage. As a senior captain in 1972, Macha continued to produce at a national level and was a Sporting News Honorable Mention All-American.
Macha was selected in the sixth round of the 1972 draft by the Pirates and played six major league seasons. He spent three years with the Pirates (1974, 1977-78), two with the Montreal Expos and one with the Toronto Blue Jays. Macha batted .256 throughout his MLB career, and from 1982-85, he played professionally in Japan, batting .304 with 82 home runs.
Macha then transitioned to coaching, serving on the staff of the Expos from 1986 to 1991 and the California Angels from 1992-94 before joining the Oakland Athletics in 1998.
Macha ascended to manager of the Athletics from 2003-06 and later led the Milwaukee Brewers from 2009-10. He compiled a 525-447 regular-season record and led the Athletics to division championships in 2003 and 2006.
