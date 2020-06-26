Ligonier Valley’s Kyle Silk found a college football home.
Silk decided to play college football locally, announcing his commitment to St. Vincent College.
“I am thrilled to announce that I will be committing to St. Vincent College,” Silk wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank everybody for recruiting me throughout my high school career. I am truly happy to find a place to call home.”
Silk thanked St. Vincent College coach Aaron Smetanka for the opportunity. Smetanka was a former standout quarterback at St. Vincent College, head coach at Greensburg Central Catholic and played professionally in Erie for the Continental Indoor Football League.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Silk originally moved from United into the Ligonier Valley School District prior to the start of the school year, but was ruled ineligible to play football, a ruling that was upheld by the PIAA.
Silk decided to continue playing high school football at Kiski School near Saltsburg before returning to Ligonier Valley to play basketball where he averaged nearly a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds per game. Silk helped lead Ligonier Valley to a third consecutive District 6 Heritage Conference championship where the Rams defeated Homer-Center during the title game at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention Center and Athletic Complex.
While at United, Silk was named to the 2018 PAFootballNews.com Class 1A Coach’s Select All-State Second Team as an “athlete.” He was a do-it-all player at United, as he led the Lions at quarterback in addition to outside linebacker, safety, kicker and punter.
In 2018, Silk rushed for 1,505 yards on 215 carries and completed 50 of 109 passes for 428 yards, while also accounting for 31 touchdowns, leading United to the District 6 Class 1A championship game and PIAA quarterfinals.
As a sophomore, in his first full year as United’s starting quarterback, Silk ran for 914 yards on 112 attempts and 12 touchdowns. He also completed 40 of 114 passes for 492 yards.
Silk is the 11th player from Ligonier Valley’s class of 2020 to commit to playing college football.
He joins Michael Petrof (U.S. Naval Academy), Christian Jablonski (Lehigh), Wylie Spiker (St. Francis), Alex Torrance (Waynesburg), and Sam Sheeder (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology), in addition to Ayden Kelley and Dunavin Graham, who will join Silk at St. Vincent College. Kyrie Miller committed to Allegheny College, while John Beard and Ethan Boring will play football and baseball at Washington & Jefferson.
“We are very happy that Kyle has an opportunity to continue his football playing career at the college level,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “He will be a tremendous asset for the St. Vincent College football program.”
