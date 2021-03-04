Former Ligonier Valley standout Olivia Miller, now a senior at Carlow University, scored 3,282 points to place sixth in pentathlon at the 41st annual NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championship on Wednesday in Yankton, South Dakota.
Miller eclipsed her previous school record of 3,123 points in pentathlon – the mark she set on Nov. 19, 2020 that earned her spot in the 16-person field at Mount Marty Fieldhouse.
Sixth place is thus far the highest finish for a Carlow athlete at a national meet, and also earned Miller All-American honors. All-American honors are given to the top eight athletes in each event.
Miller threw shot put a personal best 10.48 meters to break the previous school record set by Jasmine Wicks (10.21) a few weeks ago at the conference championships. She placed second in the event.
Miller’s next best performance of the day came in high jump, where she finished fifth with a height of 1.59 meters. She’ll get another shot to compete in the event Friday, as it’s the second event in which she qualified.
Miller placed eighth in long jump with a distance of 5.09 meters, and earned 11th place in both the 60-meter hurdles and 800-meter, where she finished in 9.51 and 2:37.03 respectively.
Indiana Tech senior Leondra Correia won the event with a score of 3,743 points. She placed first in the 60-meter hurdles and second in both high jump and long jump to claim the title.
Miller returns to the field Friday where she competes in high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.