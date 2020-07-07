Ligonier Valley’s record-setting running back is headed to Allegheny College.
Kyrie Miller, the Rams’ standout senior, recently announced his commitment to play college football at Allegheny College.
“Proud to say I will be attending Allegheny College this fall,” Miller announced on Twitter.
Miller was the Rams’ big-play weapon in 2019, finishing with 1,876 rushing yards on 176 carries and 31 rushing touchdowns. Miller, who averaged 10.7 yards per carry, eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark 10 times and had more than 200 yards on four occasions.
In the Rams’ final regular-season game against a Heritage Conference opponent, Miller broke his own single-game school record with 258 yards against Blairsville. Miller did this despite missing two games, as he sat out the Rams’ playoff opener and Ligonier Valley also received a forfeit.
Miller is the program’s all-time career rushing yardage and rushing touchdown leader, carrying 395 times for 3,742 yards and 58 scores.
“Kyrie was a record-setting running back for us two years in a row and owns nearly every rushing record a player could own,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “I think that he has the ability to play and make an impact right away at Allegheny.”
Miller was part of a senior class that won 51 games, more than any other class in school history. The group helped Ligonier Valley capture PIAA District 6 Class 2A championships in 2016 and ’17 and advance to the state semifinals and quarterfinals in those respective seasons. Ligonier Valley, which will play in the WPIAL next season, won four consecutive Appalachian Bowl and District 6 Heritage Conference championships.
The Rams finished out play in the Heritage Conference on a 37-game winning streak and reached the District 6 Class 2A championship this season before falling to Richland.
Miller was picked for the Ken Lantzy All-Star Football Classic, which was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He’s the 11th player from Ligonier Valley’s class of 2020 to commit to playing college football.
He joins Michael Petrof (U.S. Naval Academy), Christian Jablonski (Lehigh), Wylie Spiker (St. Francis), Alex Torrance (Waynesburg), and Sam Sheeder (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology), in addition to Ayden Kelley, Dunavin Graham and Kyle Silk at St. Vincent College. Ethan Boring and John Beard are also committed to Washington & Jefferson for football and baseball.
Derry Area’s Nate Angus was on the Allegheny roster in 2019. Allegheny College plays Division III football in the North Coast Athletic Conference, which also includes schools like Hiram College, Oberlin College, Ohio Wesleyan University and more.
