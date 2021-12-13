Ligonier Valley standout Matthew Marinchak made sure to take care of business, both individually, and for his Rams.
Marinchak and the Rams dropped a narrow decision against Riverview during a 36-33 defensive struggle on the first day of the Plum tournament. But Marinchak scored his 1,000th career point, as he helped Ligonier Valley outlast Valley, 78-72, in double overtime during Saturday’s second day of the tournament.
“Matthew has worked extremely hard and deserves to reach this milestone,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said. “I’m extremely honored to be able to coach such a great player who is an even better kid.”
The Rams scored 33 points on Friday against Riverview and Marinchak had about half of his team’s output with a game-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds and five steals. Marinchak was 16 points from 1,000 points entering Saturday’s game against Valley.
Marinchak scored his 1,000th career point to begin the fourth quarter against Valley, en route to a game-high 36 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Marinchak drained 14 field goals, including four triples and four free throws en route to becoming the 13th player in school history to reach the milestone.
The biggest one came at the start of the fourth quarter. And it’s something Marinchak had been working on entering the season. Following the moment, Marinchak paused and hugged his teammates and coaches as the game was stopped to recognize the accomplishment
“He is extremely dedicated to working on his skills,” Gustin said. “And for him to get (1,000 points) on a catch and shoot shot I’ve seen him working on all week after practice is just a testament to his hard work paying off.”
Marinchak might also just be training the next 1,000-point scorer at Ligonier Valley.
“Before coming to the game on Saturday, he was at the (YMCA) coaching his youth basketball team at practice,” Gustin said. “So he is already passing on his passion for the game.”
Gustin said there were positives and negatives, as the Rams opened the season. On one hand, Ligonier Valley held Riverview to just 36 points, but the Rams suffered a three-point loss.
“Defense has been a huge point of emphasis for us after giving up 63 points per game,” Gustin said. “To only give up 36 in the opener was a great accomplishment.”
Marinchak scored 16 points, but Joey Kondisko and Jaicob Hollick followed with eight points.
Ligonier Valley held an 8-5 lead against Riverview in the first quarter, but the Raiders held an 18-14 halftime advantage after outscoring the Rams, 13-6, in the second.
The Raiders added to their lead in the third, as Riverview outscored Ligonier Valley 9-3, making it 27-17 heading into the final eight minutes. Ligonier Valley attempted to rally with 16 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough, as Riverview scored nine points and the Rams fell three points short. Luke Migely and Ben Hower both scored 11 points for the Raiders.
Ligonier Valley and Valley enjoyed a high-scoring, back-and-forth shootout, highlighted by Marinchak’s 1,000th career point.
Marinchak led the way with 36 points and 12 rebounds, while Hollick followed with 21 points, including a trio of three-pointers, and nine boards. Haden Sierocky also contributed nine points and 11 rebounds for the Rams.
Xavier Wilson paced Valley with 28 points, while Ben Aftanas posted 16 points. Nate Clarke was also in double figures with 13 points for the Vikings.
Valley held a 15-13 lead through the first quarter, but Ligonier Valley answered in the second. The Rams outscored the Vikings 18-12 in the second for a 31-27 halftime lead. The Rams stayed in front with a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter, though Valley outscored Ligonier Valley, 11-10 in the period.
Valley got its three points back in the fourth, outlasting Ligonier Valley, 22-19 in the period to force overtime at 60-all.
“We had five lead changes in the last two minutes before ending regulation in a tie,” Gustin said.
The teams played on even terms again in the first overtime, each scoring nine points, which required a second extra session.
“We were up 3 with 15 seconds left and we had a defensive breakdown, giving them a good look from 3 to send us into double overtime,” Gustin said.
Then, Ligonier Valley’s legs took over.
“We made some good steals and scored on fast breaks to give us a 9-3 advantage in double overtime and the win,” Gustin said.
Though the Rams ultimately secured the victory, Gustin looked back at the tenser moments of the game.
“We missed some key free throws that could have sealed the game,” Gustin said. “We need to clean that up, but overall we had a lot of positives this weekend, and a few things we still need to improve.”
The Rams welcome Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday and South Allegheny on Friday. Greensburg Central Catholic lost in the WPIAL Class 2A championship last season, while South Allegheny fell in the Class 3A title game.
“We have some tough tests with Greensburg Central Catholic and South Allegheny, so we need to clean up some of our mistakes and get ready for a challenging week,” Gustin said.
LIGONIER VALLEY (78)
P. Hollick 0-1-1; J. Hollick 6-6-21; Sierocky 3-3-9; Marinchak 14-4-36; Rhoades 2-0-5; Grzywinski 0-0-0 . Totals, 25-14(23)—78
VALLEY (72)
Mott 3-0-8; Clarke 4-3-13; Harvey 2-1-5; Aftanas 6-0-16; Wilson 11-2-28; Simmons 1-0-2. Totals, 27-6(11)—72
Score by Quarters
Lig. Val. 13 18 19 9 9 9 — 78 Valley 15 12 11 9 22 3 — 72
Three-point field goals: Marinchak-4, Hollick-3, Rhoades; Wilson-4, Aftanas-4, Clarke-2, Mott-2
--- LIGONIER VALLEY (33)
Kondisko 3-0-6; Hollick 3-0-6; Sierocky 1-0-2; Marinchak 7-2-16; Rhoades 1-0-2; Dillaman 0-1-1. Totals, 15-3(4)—33
RIVERVIEW (36)
Black 2-5-9; Migely 4-1-11; Betler 1-2-5; Hower 4-0-11. Totals, 11-8(12)—36
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 8 6 3 16 — 33 Riverview 5 13 9 9 — 36
Three-point field goals: Hower-3, Migely-2, Betler
