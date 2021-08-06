Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins had one more competition to win before football season kicks off.
Higgins captured the top spot in the 17-to-19 age group in the javelin during the recently-contested 39th Keystone State Games, which took place this past weekend at Hazelton Area High School.
“He’s been working really hard this summer in the weight room,” Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel said. “He’s really picked up his training. It’s great to see him win a state championship at the Keystone State Games in the javelin. We certainly believe he has a lot more opportunities ahead of him.”
Higgins won the championship with a throw of 56.45 meters, which equates to about 185-2 1/2. Higgins outdistanced second-place Michael Farronato by a wide margin, as he threw a 43.21 meters
Higgins recently finished among the best in the state during the PIAA Class 2A State Track and Field Championships, which took place last spring at Shippensburg University. Higgins, a three-sport standout at Ligonier Valley, finished fourth overall in the state during that event with a new personal best at the time of 183-6. Higgins also captured the WPIAL Class 2A Championship in the javelin with a 169-10 last spring.
“Anytime you can have a kid going out and competing, as a coach that’s fantastic, and just a great opportunity,” Beitel said. “We’re super proud of him as a program for what he’s done.”
Since its inception in 1981, the Keystone State Games has attracted more than 500,000 participants in various age groups in their respective events. The Keystone State Games, modeled after the Olympic Games, are the state’s largest annually held multi-sport competitions, providing Pennsylvania’s amateur athletes an opportunity to compete against athletes from throughout the Commonwealth.
“We look forward to seeing what he can do in the spring after we get ready to watch what he can do in the fall,” Beitel said. “I think he’s going to do big things as well on the football field this season.”
Higgins did big things on the football field last season, helping the Rams win four of seven games played. Ligonier Valley, which went 2-2 in conference play, established a school record for consecutive non-losing seasons at six, surpassing the previous mark held by Beitel, twice and J.D. Jones.
Higgins earned multiple WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny All-Conference honors, as he was named First Team tight end and Second Team inside linebacker. Higgins caught eight passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Rams defensively with 54 total tackles, including 39 solo, two passes defensed and four tackles for loss, tied for second on the team.
“I think that the sky is the limit for him,” Beitel said of Higgins. “He’s a really big, strong athletic kid and I think whatever he puts his mind to, he can achieve. He’s coming back this season with a nice resume from his accomplishments as a junior and we expect even more out of him this year.”
