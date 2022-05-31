Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins threw a 200-11 to break the school’s javelin record, his personal record, and take second in PIAA Track and Field State Championship on Friday in Shippensburg.
“We could not be prouder of Miles for all of his efforts in athletics at Ligonier Valley,” Joe Skura, LV’s athletic director said. “To be able to end his high school athletic career on the podium in second place in the state is quite impressive. Miles not only took second place, but he improved in all areas – his personal record, his placement from last year (4th) and the school record. He’s a talented, focused, and driven athlete who will take this effort to UNC-Wilmington. It was certainly exciting to watch him, and will be even more so at the next level.”
Rams’ senior pole vaulter Chris Saversky tied for 13th place on Saturday at states. He cleared 12-0 on his first vault followed by three straight near-misses at 12-6. His season-best was 12-1.
Coming into the meet, Saversky was ranked 16th and he finished tied for 13th place. He made tremendous gains throughout his senior season thanks to the addition of pole vault coach Cassidy Shepherd, a middle school special education teacher at Ligonier Valley who was a former state qualifier and standout pole vaulter at Greensburg Salem before she competed at Westminster College.
Saversky’s personal best coming into this year was 9-6. This drastic improvement of two and a half feet is something that usually takes pole vaulters a couple of years to attain.
Saversky is currently undecided about what he plans to do after graduation but he is looking to continue competing in the pole vault.
